Diginex Issues Corporate Update Highlighting Strategic AI Transformation, $1.5 Billion Resulticks Acquisition With Strong EBITDA Profile Of US$4650 Million, And Disciplined Funded Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions, today provided a corporate update outlining a significant strategic transformation following the proposed acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited ("Resulticks") at an implied valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion in an all-share transaction.

Strategic Transformation

Diginex is evolving from a standalone sustainability and compliance platform into an integrated customer engagement and intelligence platform.

Diginex believes that enterprises, particularly financial institutions and global corporates, are increasingly seeking integrated platforms that connect data directly to decision-making and execution, rather than relying on fragmented vendor stacks.

In addition, the combined platform addresses an emerging gap between ESG data and customer engagement. As consumer segments, particularly Gen Z and millennials, increasingly factor sustainability and trust into purchasing decisions, enterprises require the ability to translate ESG credibility into measurable engagement and revenue outcomes. The integration of Diginex's high-integrity data layer with Resulticks' real-time decisioning and orchestration capabilities enables enterprises to embed ESG signals directly into customer interactions, helping drive both trust and commercial impact.

Proposed Resulticks Combination

The proposed acquisition of Resulticks represents a step change in capability and scale.

Resulticks is expected to contribute approximately US$150 million in annual revenue and US$46–50 million in EBITDA, alongside strong historical growth. The combination extends Diginex's platform from data collection and reporting into real-time decisioning and execution, enabling enterprises to activate high-integrity data across compliance, risk, and customer engagement.

The all-share structure of the transaction reflects long-term alignment and confidence in the combined platform.

Whilst Diginex is hopeful of concluding the potential transaction with Resulticks in the next 30 days, there can be no assurance that the parties will ultimately close the transaction.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that enables businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company leverages blockchain, AI, and data analytics to improve transparency in corporate reporting and sustainable finance.

The diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD, and provides end-to-end capabilities from materiality assessment to reporting and stakeholder engagement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time customer engagement and decisioning platform that enables enterprises to unify data, orchestrate journeys, and drive measurable outcomes across channels. The platform combines identity resolution, decisioning, and execution to deliver real-time, data-driven experiences across industries including financial services, telecom, and retail.

For more information, please visit the Resulticks website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ...

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: ...

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: ...al