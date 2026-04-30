Vortex Energy Announces Intent To Advance Next Phase Of Technical Work At The Robinsons River Salt Project And Engages Lonquist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data integration initiative aimed at refining subsurface model and advancing underground storage potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX ) (OTC: VTECF ) (FSE: AA3 ) (“ Vortex” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce its intent to advance the next phase of technical work at its Robinsons River Salt Project (the "Project"), located approximately 35 kilometres south of Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, and to announce that it has engaged Lonquist Field Service (Canada), ULC ("Lonquist") as the primary technical contractor for the work program. Lonquist is a technical engineering, geological, and consulting firm with experience in underground storage, salt cavern development, drilling, geophysical interpretation, and greenfield project feasibility.

The Project has been previously advanced through geophysical and drilling work that identified multiple potential salt structures. The Company believes that a comprehensive compilation and evaluation of these datasets is an important step in progressing toward a more focused development strategy. The upcoming work program will include the reinterpretation of existing gravity data, a review of previous drilling programs, and the integration of all available geological, geophysical, and drilling datasets to develop a comprehensive subsurface model. This structured technical framework will support the evaluation of prospective salt structures, improve the application of existing geophysical and drilling data, inform future drilling considerations, and help identify the most appropriate next steps for advancing the Project.

"This next phase of work is a logical step forward in advancing Robinsons River," said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Energy. "Lonquist brings specialized experience in salt cavern development, underground storage, drilling, and geophysical interpretation, which aligns well with the next stage of work required at the Project. Our goal is to improve our technical understanding using the data already available to the Company, while developing a clearer framework for future work as we continue evaluating the Project's underground storage potential."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see the Company's technical report entitled, Independent Technical Report on the Robinsons River Salt Property dated July 31, 2023, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans at the Project.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute on its exploration plans, including that it will be successful in carrying out the planned assessment and evaluation work, and that such analytical work will yield the expected information and the desired outcomes.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that exploration at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; and that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company, including as a result of factors beyond the Company's control, such as geological conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.