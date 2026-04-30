Bairesdev CTO Justice Erolin Wins Technology Executive Of The Year In 2026 American Business Awards®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BairesDev also wins Bronze for AI-Driven Culture of Innovation, reflecting a shared belief that AI creates lasting value when it helps people work, learn, and deliver better.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a nearshore software development company, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie®Award in the Technology Executive of the Year category for CTO Justice Erolin and Bronze in the AI-Driven Culture of Innovation category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

Both awards reflect the same underlying principle: AI adoption creates lasting value only when it improves how people work, learn, and deliver. This principle shaped Erolin's leadership across BairesDev's engineering organization and defined the Human Plus AI operating model recognized in the AI-Driven Culture of Innovation category.

“We strongly believe that AI matters when it helps people do better work and grow with confidence,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev.“These awards recognize a disciplined approach to innovation. One that combines technical ambition with mentorship, accountability, and measurable business impact.”

Under Erolin's leadership, BairesDev rolled out AI-assisted development tools across its engineering teams and paired adoption with structured mentorship. He led initiatives including the Product Minded Software Engineer program and set a company-wide standard for AI discipline: define strong inputs, question confident-sounding outputs, and keep human accountability in every workflow.

He also guided around 50 client-facing AI solutions, including projects that cut legal document preparation from hours to minutes, reduced cloud infrastructure costs by 80%, and brought system latency down from 40 seconds to 1.5 seconds, helping clients scale delivery.

Winning Bronze in the AI-Driven Culture of Innovation category reflects how BairesDev applies that same model across the business. In 2025, the company:



Automated 80% of spoken English screenings at scale

Kept turnover below 11% with Machine Learning-driven retention tooling Expanded Circles, its peer-led learning community, by 300% while hosting 58 technical events with a 94% satisfaction rate.



“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at.

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies, like Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, Google, HP, and Rolls-Royce. Backed by 4,000+ engineers across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

Join BairesDev's team by applying to Or recommend a candidate in the Talent Referral Program

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