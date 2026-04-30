ITW Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
| ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|In millions except per share amounts
|2026
|2025
|Operating Revenue
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,839
|Cost of revenue
|2,256
|2,161
|Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses
|722
|706
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|18
|21
|Operating Income
|1,020
|951
|Interest expense
|(73
|)
|(68
|)
|Other income (expense)
|20
|12
|Income Before Taxes
|967
|895
|Income Taxes
|199
|195
|Net Income
|$
|768
|$
|700
|Net Income Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|2.66
|$
|2.39
|Diluted
|$
|2.66
|$
|2.38
|Cash Dividends Per Share:
|Paid
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.50
|Declared
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.50
|Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:
|Average
|288.3
|293.6
|Average assuming dilution
|289.1
|294.5
| ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
|In millions
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|827
|$
|851
|Trade receivables
|3,380
|3,227
|Inventories
|1,726
|1,659
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|402
|463
|Total current assets
|6,335
|6,200
|Net plant and equipment
|2,230
|2,230
|Goodwill
|5,083
|5,098
|Intangible assets
|574
|591
|Deferred income taxes
|505
|519
|Other assets
|1,537
|1,510
|$
|16,264
|$
|16,148
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|$
|2,545
|$
|2,286
|Accounts payable
|609
|522
|Accrued expenses
|1,534
|1,636
|Cash dividends payable
|463
|465
|Income taxes payable
|180
|217
|Total current liabilities
|5,331
|5,126
|Noncurrent Liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|6,603
|6,683
|Deferred income taxes
|158
|154
|Other liabilities
|942
|959
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|7,703
|7,796
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in-capital
|1,817
|1,771
|Retained earnings
|30,454
|30,150
|Common stock held in treasury
|(27,246
|)
|(26,875
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(1,802
|)
|(1,827
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|1
|1
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,230
|3,226
|$
|16,264
|$
|16,148
| ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|Dollars in millions
|Total Revenue
|Operating Income
|Operating Margin
|Automotive OEM
|$
|820
|$
|173
|21.0
|%
|Food Equipment
|637
|157
|24.7
|%
|Test & Measurement and Electronics
|715
|164
|22.9
|%
|Welding
|507
|163
|32.1
|%
|Polymers & Fluids
|452
|126
|28.0
|%
|Construction Products
|458
|135
|29.4
|%
|Specialty Products
|431
|135
|31.3
|%
|Intersegment
|(4
|)
|-
|-
|%
|Total Segments
|4,016
|1,053
|26.2
|%
|Unallocated
|-
|(33
|)
|-
|%
|Total Company
|$
|4,016
|$
|1,020
|25.4
|%
| ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
|Operating Revenue
|Automotive OEM
|Food Equipment
|Test & Measurement and Electronics
|Welding
|Polymers & Fluids
|Construction Products
|Specialty Products
|Total ITW
|Organic
|(0.9)%
|(2.8)%
|4.6
|%
|6.0
|%
|1.7
|%
|(1.3)%
|(4.7)%
|0.4
|%
| Acquisitions/
Divestitures
|-
|%
|-
|%
|1.8
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|0.3
|%
|Translation
|5.3
|%
|4.5
|%
|3.2
|%
|1.3
|%
|3.7
|%
|4.7
|%
|3.7
|%
|3.9
|%
|Operating Revenue
|4.4
|%
|1.7
|%
|9.6
|%
|7.3
|%
|5.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|(1.0) %
|4.6
|%
|Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
|Change in Operating Margin
|Automotive OEM
|Food Equipment
|Test & Measurement and Electronics
|Welding
|Polymers & Fluids
|Construction Products
|Specialty Products
|Total ITW
|Operating Leverage
|(20) bps
|(60) bps
|130 bps
|100 bps
|40 bps
|(20) bps
|(80) bps
|-
|Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
|110 bps
|(130) bps
|50 bps
|(110) bps
|110 bps
|30 bps
|70 bps
|40 bps
|Total Organic
|90 bps
|(190) bps
|180 bps
|(10) bps
|150 bps
|10 bps
|(10) bps
|40 bps
| Acquisitions/
Divestitures
|-
|-
|(60) bps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10) bps
|Restructuring/Other
|80 bps
|10 bps
|30 bps
|(30) bps
|-
|10 bps
|50 bps
|30 bps
|Total Operating Margin Change
|170 bps
|(180) bps
|150 bps
|(40) bps
|150 bps
|20 bps
|40 bps
|60 bps
|Total Operating Margin % *
|21.0%
|24.7%
|22.9%
|32.1%
|28.0%
|29.4%
|31.3%
|25.4%
|* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets
|30 bps
|10 bps
|140 bps
|10 bps
|100 bps
|10 bps
|20 bps
|50 bps **
|** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.05) on GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026.
| ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dollars in millions
|2026
|2025
|Numerator:
|Net Income
|$
|768
|$
|700
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2026
|(34
|)
|-
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025
|-
|(21
|)
|Interest expense, net of tax (1)
|56
|52
|Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)
|(15
|)
|(9
|)
|Operating income after taxes
|$
|775
|$
|722
|Denominator:
|Invested capital:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|827
|$
|873
|Trade receivables
|3,380
|3,153
|Inventories
|1,726
|1,663
|Net plant and equipment
|2,230
|2,085
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|5,657
|5,475
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(2,143
|)
|(2,071
|)
|Debt
|(9,148
|)
|(8,263
|)
|Other, net
|701
|327
|Total net assets (stockholders' equity)
|3,230
|3,242
|Cash and equivalents
|(827
|)
|(873
|)
|Debt
|9,148
|8,263
|Total invested capital
|$
|11,551
|$
|10,632
|Average invested capital (2)
|$
|11,447
|$
|10,432
|Net income to average invested capital (3)
|26.8
|%
|26.9
|%
|After-tax return on average invested capital (3)
|27.1
|%
|27.7
|%
(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was 24.1% and 24.0%, respectively.
(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of the periods presented.
(3) Returns for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.
A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three month period ended March 31, 2026, excluding the first quarter 2026 discrete tax benefit of $34 million primarily related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit, is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|Dollars in millions
|Income Taxes
|Tax Rate
|As reported
|$
|199
|20.6
|%
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2026
|34
|3.5
|%
|As adjusted
|$
|233
|24.1
|%
A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|Dollars in millions
|Income Taxes
|Tax Rate
|As reported
|$
|195
|21.7
|%
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025
|21
|2.3
|%
|As adjusted
|$
|216
|24.0
|%
| AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dollars in millions
|December 31, 2025
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|3,066
|Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025
|(27
|)
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025
|(21
|)
|Interest expense, net of tax (1)
|222
|Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)
|(32
|)
|Operating income after taxes
|$
|3,208
|Denominator:
|Invested capital:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|851
|Trade receivables
|3,227
|Inventories
|1,659
|Net plant and equipment
|2,230
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|5,689
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(2,158
|)
|Debt
|(8,969
|)
|Other, net
|697
|Total net assets (stockholders' equity)
|3,226
|Cash and equivalents
|(851
|)
|Debt
|8,969
|Total invested capital
|$
|11,344
|Average invested capital (2)
|$
|10,959
|Net income to average invested capital
|28.0
|%
|After-tax return on average invested capital
|29.3
|%
(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 23.9%.
(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within the period presented.
A reconciliation of the 2025 effective tax rate, excluding the third quarter 2025 net discrete tax benefit of $27 million, which included a favorable discrete tax benefit of $43 million related to the estimated U.S. federal tax liability for 2024, partially offset by a $16 million discrete tax expense related primarily to the resolution of a foreign tax audit, and excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|Dollars in millions
|Income Taxes
|Tax Rate
|As reported
|$
|900
|22.7
|%
|Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025
|27
|0.7
|%
|Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025
|21
|0.5
|%
|As adjusted
|$
|948
|23.9
|%
FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dollars in millions
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|623
|$
|592
|Less: Additions to plant and equipment
|(95
|)
|(96
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|528
|$
|496
|Net income
|$
|768
|$
|700
|Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate
|81
|%
|85
|%
|Free cash flow to net income conversion rate
|69
|%
|71
|%
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