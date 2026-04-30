Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ITW Reports First Quarter 2026 Results


2026-04-30 08:17:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
  • Revenue of $4.02 billion, an increase of 5%
  • Operating margin of 25.4%, an increase of 60 bps, as Enterprise Initiatives contributed 120 bps
  • GAAP EPS of $2.66, an increase of 12%
  • Full Year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance raised by $0.10 to a range of $11.10 to $11.50

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its first quarter 2026 results and raised full year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance.

“ITW delivered a solid start to the year, marked by five percent revenue growth, margin expansion of 60 basis points to 25.4 percent, and a 12 percent increase in GAAP earnings per share to $2.66. Positive demand trends continued in our capex-related segments, led by Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics, which delivered organic growth of six percent and five percent, respectively, this quarter,” said Christopher A. O'Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As we move forward, ITW's unique and resilient business model and 'Do What We Say' execution ensure that we are primed to deliver robust financial performance in any environment. With a disciplined focus on our organic growth and enterprise initiatives, we expect to continue to outperform our end markets in 2026, while further increasing profitability and margins,” O'Herlihy concluded.

First Quarter 2026 Results

First quarter revenue of $4.02 billion increased by 4.6 percent. Organic revenue growth was 0.4 percent. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by 3.9 percent and an acquisition added 0.3 percent.

GAAP EPS grew 12 percent to $2.66, while operating income increased seven percent to $1.02 billion. Operating margin expanded by 60 basis points to 25.4 percent, driven by a 120-basis point contribution from enterprise initiatives. Operating cash flow was $623 million, and free cash flow was $528 million, a six percent increase representing a 69 percent conversion of net income, in line with seasonal expectations. During the quarter, the company returned capital to shareholders through the repurchase of $375 million of its own shares. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.6 percent.

2026 Guidance

ITW is raising its full year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a range of $11.10 to $11.50 per share, representing eight percent growth at the mid-point. Based on current demand levels and prevailing foreign exchange rates, the company continues to project revenue growth of two to four percent and organic growth of one to three percent.

For the full year, all seven segments are expected to deliver both positive organic growth and operating margin expansion. Operating margin is projected to reach a range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, a year-over-year improvement of approximately 100 basis points, driven by an approximate 100-basis point contribution from enterprise initiatives.

Free cash flow is projected to exceed 100 percent of net income, and the company expects to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is in the range of 23 to 24 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw material inflation and rising interest rates, the potential impact of tariffs, the company's projected pricing actions, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the company's 2026 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include those that are detailed in ITW's Form 10-K for 2025 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. .

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7431
... | ...

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
In millions except per share amounts 2026 2025
Operating Revenue $ 4,016 $ 3,839
Cost of revenue 2,256 2,161
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 722 706
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 18 21
Operating Income 1,020 951
Interest expense (73 ) (68 )
Other income (expense) 20 12
Income Before Taxes 967 895
Income Taxes 199 195
Net Income $ 768 $ 700
Net Income Per Share:
Basic $ 2.66 $ 2.39
Diluted $ 2.66 $ 2.38
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Paid $ 1.61 $ 1.50
Declared $ 1.61 $ 1.50
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:
Average 288.3 293.6
Average assuming dilution 289.1 294.5


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
In millions March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and equivalents $ 827 $ 851
Trade receivables 3,380 3,227
Inventories 1,726 1,659
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 402 463
Total current assets 6,335 6,200
Net plant and equipment 2,230 2,230
Goodwill 5,083 5,098
Intangible assets 574 591
Deferred income taxes 505 519
Other assets 1,537 1,510
$ 16,264 $ 16,148
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Short-term debt $ 2,545 $ 2,286
Accounts payable 609 522
Accrued expenses 1,534 1,636
Cash dividends payable 463 465
Income taxes payable 180 217
Total current liabilities 5,331 5,126
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-term debt 6,603 6,683
Deferred income taxes 158 154
Other liabilities 942 959
Total noncurrent liabilities 7,703 7,796
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock 6 6
Additional paid-in-capital 1,817 1,771
Retained earnings 30,454 30,150
Common stock held in treasury (27,246 ) (26,875 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,802 ) (1,827 )
Noncontrolling interest 1 1
Total stockholders' equity 3,230 3,226
$ 16,264 $ 16,148


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin
Automotive OEM $ 820 $ 173 21.0 %
Food Equipment 637 157 24.7 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics 715 164 22.9 %
Welding 507 163 32.1 %
Polymers & Fluids 452 126 28.0 %
Construction Products 458 135 29.4 %
Specialty Products 431 135 31.3 %
Intersegment (4 ) - - %
Total Segments 4,016 1,053 26.2 %
Unallocated - (33 ) - %
Total Company $ 4,016 $ 1,020 25.4 %


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Organic (0.9)% (2.8)% 4.6 % 6.0 % 1.7 % (1.3)% (4.7)% 0.4 %
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		 - % - % 1.8 % - % - % - % - % 0.3 %
Translation 5.3 % 4.5 % 3.2 % 1.3 % 3.7 % 4.7 % 3.7 % 3.9 %
Operating Revenue 4.4 % 1.7 % 9.6 % 7.3 % 5.4 % 3.4 % (1.0) % 4.6 %


Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Operating Leverage (20) bps (60) bps 130 bps 100 bps 40 bps (20) bps (80) bps -
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 110 bps (130) bps 50 bps (110) bps 110 bps 30 bps 70 bps 40 bps
Total Organic 90 bps (190) bps 180 bps (10) bps 150 bps 10 bps (10) bps 40 bps
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		 - - (60) bps - - - - (10) bps
Restructuring/Other 80 bps 10 bps 30 bps (30) bps - 10 bps 50 bps 30 bps
Total Operating Margin Change 170 bps (180) bps 150 bps (40) bps 150 bps 20 bps 40 bps 60 bps
Total Operating Margin % * 21.0% 24.7% 22.9% 32.1% 28.0% 29.4% 31.3% 25.4%
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 10 bps 140 bps 10 bps 100 bps 10 bps 20 bps 50 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.05) on GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026.


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dollars in millions 2026 2025
Numerator:
Net Income $ 768 $ 700
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2026 (34 ) -
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025 - (21 )
Interest expense, net of tax (1) 56 52
Other (income) expense, net of tax (1) (15 ) (9 )
Operating income after taxes $ 775 $ 722
Denominator:
Invested capital:
Cash and equivalents $ 827 $ 873
Trade receivables 3,380 3,153
Inventories 1,726 1,663
Net plant and equipment 2,230 2,085
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,657 5,475
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,143 ) (2,071 )
Debt (9,148 ) (8,263 )
Other, net 701 327
Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,230 3,242
Cash and equivalents (827 ) (873 )
Debt 9,148 8,263
Total invested capital $ 11,551 $ 10,632
Average invested capital (2) $ 11,447 $ 10,432
Net income to average invested capital (3) 26.8 % 26.9 %
After-tax return on average invested capital (3) 27.1 % 27.7 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was 24.1% and 24.0%, respectively.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of the periods presented.

(3) Returns for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three month period ended March 31, 2026, excluding the first quarter 2026 discrete tax benefit of $34 million primarily related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit, is as follows:

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate
As reported $ 199 20.6 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2026 34 3.5 %
As adjusted $ 233 24.1 %

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate
As reported $ 195 21.7 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025 21 2.3 %
As adjusted $ 216 24.0 %


AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended
Dollars in millions December 31, 2025
Numerator:
Net income $ 3,066
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025 (27 )
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025 (21 )
Interest expense, net of tax (1) 222
Other (income) expense, net of tax (1) (32 )
Operating income after taxes $ 3,208
Denominator:
Invested capital:
Cash and equivalents $ 851
Trade receivables 3,227
Inventories 1,659
Net plant and equipment 2,230
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,689
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,158 )
Debt (8,969 )
Other, net 697
Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,226
Cash and equivalents (851 )
Debt 8,969
Total invested capital $ 11,344
Average invested capital (2) $ 10,959
Net income to average invested capital 28.0 %
After-tax return on average invested capital 29.3 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 23.9%.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within the period presented.

A reconciliation of the 2025 effective tax rate, excluding the third quarter 2025 net discrete tax benefit of $27 million, which included a favorable discrete tax benefit of $43 million related to the estimated U.S. federal tax liability for 2024, partially offset by a $16 million discrete tax expense related primarily to the resolution of a foreign tax audit, and excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate
As reported $ 900 22.7 %
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025 27 0.7 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025 21 0.5 %
As adjusted $ 948 23.9 %

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dollars in millions 2026 2025
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 623 $ 592
Less: Additions to plant and equipment (95 ) (96 )
Free cash flow $ 528 $ 496
Net income $ 768 $ 700
Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate 81 % 85 %
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 69 % 71 %



MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111053420



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search