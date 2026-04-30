GPGI Announces Date Of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
GPGI's leadership team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here
We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 8:00 a.m. EDT start time. A live webcast and replay will be available at . If you have any difficulty registering for the conference call, please contact GPGI at ....
About GPGI
GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.
GPGI Contact
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