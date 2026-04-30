Traction Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Roadmap For The Aurora Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Airborne survey and planned drilling to unlock high-priority targets across prospective Aurora Project

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the“ Company” or“ Traction”) is pleased to provide an update on its planned 2026 exploration program at the Aurora Uranium Project (“Aurora” or the“Project”), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region. The Project is operated by Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the underlying owner of Aurora, from which Traction holds an option to acquire an 80% interest, subject to the satisfaction of certain earn-in requirements (please see news release dated February 11, 2026). The 2026 exploration roadmap for Aurora is expected to include two principal work streams, including an airborne radiometric survey to evaluate the Project for any potential near-surface radioactive anomalies (see April 27, 2026 news release), followed by diamond drilling and radiometric prospecting designed to test priority uranium targets and advance additional areas for future follow-up.

Cosa, as operator, is currently advancing final contractor selection and logistical planning for the airborne radiometric survey. The survey is expected to provide property-scale radiometric coverage across Aurora and to support the identification of radioactive anomalies that may warrant ground follow-up. Given Aurora's location along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, where sandstone cover is interpreted to be shallow to locally absent in portions of the Project area, the survey is expected to be an important step in evaluating the Project's potential for near-surface uranium targets. Following completion and interpretation of the airborne survey, the results are to be integrated with existing geological, geophysical, historical exploration, and remote sensing datasets to support target prioritization. The results will help guide follow-up radiometric prospecting and assist with refinement of drill targets for the 2026 field season and future exploration programs.

Diamond drilling at Aurora is expected to commence in late summer or early fall 2026, subject to contractor availability, weather, logistical conditions, and final target prioritization. The planned drill program is expected to evaluate priority targets, including VTEM conductor picks identified by Cosa in 2024. The program is currently expected to comprise of up to six diamond drilling holes, with final meterage, drill collar locations, and program scope to be determined following completion of detailed planning and interpretation of available exploration datasets and budgetary review. In conjunction with the planned drilling program, radiometric prospecting of areas of interest identified through the airborne survey are to be completed. This work is intended to support the identification and ranking of target areas for additional exploration, which may include ground geophysics, direct drill testing, or other follow-up work in 2027 and beyond.

Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction, commented:“The 2026 roadmap gives Aurora a clear exploration path, starting with airborne radiometrics and advancing toward drill testing later this year. This staged approach is designed to evaluate the Project at a property-wide scale, prioritize near-surface uranium targets, and build a stronger technical foundation for follow-up exploration.”

The Company expects to provide further updates as contractor selection, survey planning, and drill program preparations advance.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company's near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.