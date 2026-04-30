Collate Gives Teams An AI Data Analyst That Actually Understands Their Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Collate AI Analytics delivers accurate, governed insights in plain language - powered by semantic intelligence that gives AI the context to get it right

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collate Inc., the semantic intelligence company, today announced Collate AI Analytics, a new capability that enables data analysts to talk with their data to discover sources, build queries, create charts and dashboards, and extract key business insights, all within a single chat experience. In addition, Collate is releasing new semantic context features that give analysts and AI precise understanding across business concepts and technical data, increasing analytics accuracy and reducing hallucinations.

For the first time, analysts can come in cold - without any prior knowledge of where data lives, which metrics are trusted, or how business concepts are defined - ask a question in plain language, and move seamlessly from discovery to visualization to dashboard creation without requiring data engineers or separate business intelligence tools. Because assets, metrics, and business concepts all live in one place, analysts and AI agents work from the same understanding and get answers grounded in how the business defines its data. Collate's Semantic Context Graph extends across every data source in the enterprise, ensuring accurate, reliable results for any tech stack.

Previously, to answer even a simple question, analysts needed to work with a data engineer to build and maintain the pipeline, and rely on business intelligence tools to surface the result. Now they have an AI data analyst that can not only give them the answer, but also uncover additional, unexpected insights. Collate AI Analytics identifies the right data, generates the query and visualizes the results - all with one prompt. Visualizations created with Collate AI Analytics can be saved, shared, and assembled into dashboards accessible and extended by others across the enterprise.

“Similar to how vibe coding transformed software engineering, Collate AI Analytics gives data analysts the freedom to experiment, explore and create by simply telling our AI data analyst what they need,” said Harsha Chintalapani, CTO of Collate.“Collate AI Analytics accelerates their work while delivering trustworthy results grounded in semantic intelligence. Collate's Semantic Context Graph connects AI agents with the right data sources for every prompt for accuracy, while ensuring strict compliance with regulations and internal data policies.”

Unlike general-purpose AI tools without a semantic foundation, Collate AI Analytics understands the precise meaning of a company's data through schemas, metadata, ontologies, and data lineage, giving AI the context it needs to deliver accurate, trustworthy results.

“Other AI-driven analytics tools could generate a chart but they couldn't tell you if the chart was right because they had no knowledge of how we define our metrics, where the data came from, or what a quality failure means in our business. Every answer needed a second opinion,” said Peeyush Nahar, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Divisions Maintenance Group.“With Collate AI Analytics, our analysts don't have to worry about a dashboard being grounded in incorrect or ungoverned data. It encodes how our business works and gives the AI that foundation before the question is even asked. There's no second-guessing.”

More Context for More Accuracy with a Richer Semantic Context Graph

In addition to Collate AI Analytics, Collate is expanding its standards-based semantic context graph with new capabilities to further augment understanding and visibility:





Knowledge Graph - interactively visualizes Collate's semantic foundation, showing how technical data assets connect to business meaning

Ontology Explorer - maps relationships between business concepts and glossary terms, making the semantic structure navigable for data analysts

Glossary Terms and Relations - adds structure to business concepts with standards-based relationships that can be understood by both AI and humans Hybrid Search - provides a unified search experience that enables analysts to quickly find trusted data assets with both natural language and keyword search.

These new capabilities enhance the Semantic Context Graph to make data analysts' and ontologists' everyday workflow and operations easier.

Availability

Collate AI Analytics and the new semantic intelligence features are available now to Collate customers and will be available to the general public the first week of May.

About Collate Inc.

Collate is the Semantic Intelligence Platform and the company behind the OpenMetadata project. It turns metadata into shared meaning so people and AI can work from the same understanding of data. Collate applies that semantic foundation across discovery, lineage, quality, observability, and governance to enable trusted analytics, explainable AI, and automated governance at enterprise scale. Global 2000 companies and innovative startups rely on Collate to accelerate insights and build AI-ready data foundations. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Collate is backed by world-class investors including Venrock, Unusual Ventures, and Karman Ventures. Learn more at getcollate.

Meghana Patnana

Firebrand Communications

...eting

415-848-9175