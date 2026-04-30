Atlantic International's Circle8 Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing IT And Technology Solutions Platforms In The Netherlands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awarded Top 5 Industry Ranking, Underscored by Strong Growth and Market Share Gains

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp (Nasdaq: ATLN ) today announced that Circle8 Netherlands, part of Circle8 Group, its European specialized IT and technology solutions subsidiary, ranked #5 among the largest workforce solutions firms in the Netherlands in the Flex Nieuws 2026 Top 100, rising from #14 in 2021. Circle8 Netherlands generated approximately $1.4 billion1 in annual gross revenue under Dutch GAAP and was the only top-ranked firm to achieve double-digit organic growth, at 15.2%2.

The recognition validates Circle8's position as one of Europe's fastest-growing IT and technology solutions platforms and reinforces the foundation for the Company's recently announced expansion into artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and data infrastructure. In 2025 alone, Circle8 secured and expanded relationships with major clients including Vitens, Waternet, UWV, ProRail, DeltaFiber, Technische Unie, Perfetti Van Melle, and the Dutch National Police, among others, building a framework agreement backlog of approximately $3.2 billion in future gross revenue (Dutch GAAP).

With management focused on profitability and operational rigor, Circle8 is positioned for a strong 2026, further building upon Atlantic's $1.2 billion net revenue (unaudited) global IT and technology platform. Atlantic sees Circle8's scale and operational leverage as key drivers of margin expansion in the years ahead.

“Our rise from #14 to #5 in just a few years, while delivering 15.2%2 organic growth and $1.4 billion1 in gross revenue under Dutch GAAP, demonstrates the strength, scalability, and increasing market share of the Circle8 platform. Our focus remains on disciplined growth, margin expansion, increased profitability, and long-term value creation as we continue to scale the platform,” said Guus Franke, Founder of Circle8 and Executive Chairman of Atlantic International.

Martin Westerhof, Managing Director of Circle8 Netherlands, added:“We are proud of the momentum we have built. This growth is the result of long-term investments in our people, leadership, systems, and technology to ensure we scale in a controlled and sustainable way. Building on this foundation, we look forward to growing our market position and deepening customer relationships for the years ahead.”

About Atlantic International Corp

Atlantic International Corp (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the Company delivers staffing services across food production, manufacturing and logistics sectors in North America. Through Circle8 Group, Atlantic has expanded into specialized IT and technology solutions, managed services, project delivery and broader technology services across Europe. For more information, visit and .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain“forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...



1. Converted from EUR to USD at the exchange rate as of April 28, 2026.

2. Not adjusted for foreign currency exposure.

