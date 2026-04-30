Prestige Consumer Healthcare To Release Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Earnings Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 after the market close. The following morning, May 14, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results.

To participate in the live Internet webcast of the conference call, it can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of . To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations page.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistatand Summer's Evewomen's health products, BCand Goody'spain relievers, Clear Eyesand TheraTears® eye care products, DenTekspecialty oral care products, Dramaminemotion sickness treatments, Fleetenemas and glycerin suppositories, Chlorasepticand Luden'ssore throat treatments and drops, Compound Wwart treatments, Little Remediespediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Pastediaper rash ointments, Nixlice treatment, Debroxearwax remover, Gavisconantacid in Canada, and Hydralyterehydration products and the Fessline of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at