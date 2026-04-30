Signature Solar Accelerates Western Expansion With New Reno Warehouse And Retail Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New facility to strengthen regional distribution and meet growing demand for energy independence

Sulphur Springs, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Solar, a leading provider of solar panels, batteries and complete energy solutions, today announced plans to open a new warehouse and retail location in Reno, Nevada. The facility marks a strategic investment to support the company's continued growth across the Western U.S., with a grand opening planned later this summer.

The Reno location will serve as a key hub for distribution and customer engagement, expanding access to reliable, cost-effective energy solutions across the region.

Population growth, rising electricity costs and increasing demand for backup power are accelerating adoption across the Western U.S., where grid reliability remains a growing concern in many markets. The Reno location's strategic position allows Signature Solar to improve delivery times and enhance service across the region.

“Opening in Reno is a natural next step as we continue to strengthen our presence in the West and help more customers achieve energy independence,” said Brian Pascoe, president of Signature Solar.“This location allows us to deliver faster access and a hands-on experience for customers who want more control over how they power their homes and businesses, especially as reliability and energy costs continue to be top of mind.”

The new facility will include both a warehouse to support regional distribution and a retail storefront where customers can explore products, get expert guidance and design systems tailored to their needs.

The Reno investment builds on Signature Solar's mission to make reliable, affordable power more accessible through transparent pricing, technical support and flexible options that serve both do-it-yourself customers and professionally installed systems.

To support the new Reno location, Signature Solar is hiring for 30 roles across warehouse operations, retail and customer support. The company invites candidates interested in joining a fast-growing team to apply at

Additional details on the grand opening event will be announced in the coming weeks.

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About Signature Solar

Signature Solar is a leading solar energy company offering panels, inverters, batteries, and complete energy systems for homes and businesses. With a focus on education, technical support, and accessible pricing, Signature Solar empowers customers to take control of their energy future through both DIY and professionally installed solutions.

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