Seven-In-10 Americans Not Prepared For Property Emergencies As Disasters Intensify: First Onsite Survey
|TABLE 1: Americans' top weather concerns
|Total
|Northeast
|Midwest
|South
|West
|Extreme heat
|70%
|61%
|68%
|72%
|74 %
|Winter storms
|62%
|74%
|80 %
|55%
|48%
|Poor air quality/wildfires
|60%
|56%
|60%
|47%
|81 %
|Drought
|59%
|52%
|52%
|58%
|72 %
|Flooding
|55%
|59 %
|54%
|57%
|51%
|Wildfires
|52%
|42%
|43%
|47%
|75 %
|Tornadoes
|52%
|31%
|76 %
|64%
|26%
|Hurricanes
|41%
|46%
|19%
|61 %
|24%
Source: First Onsite Property Restoration and Angus Reid. Shading indicates highest regional figure per row.
Financial and Property Impacts of Extreme Weather
Financial impact is a key property concern for Americans, particularly for homeowners and businesses. The data identifies a clear hierarchy of concerns that now outweigh the immediate fear of physical damage:
- 82% of Americans are concerned about rising insurance costs 72% of respondents worry about the impact of power outages 69% of Americans are concerned about major renovations and repair costs 67% of Americans fear direct damage to their building or property 65% of respondents are concerned about mold growth and indoor air quality 53% of Americans worry about decreased property value
The Path Forward: Bridging the Resilience Gap
"The situations that break people aren't always the biggest storms - they're the ones nobody prepared for,” said Lindström.“The gap between concern and action is exactly where we work every day, and it's a gap that's entirely closeable."
Tools for preparedness
To help Americans prepare, First Onsite offers a range of free resources designed to support proactive property protection, including disaster supply checklists, a commercial spring melt guide, and steps to secure vulnerable properties before the next storm. For more information on proactive protection, visit First Onsite Resources.
Survey Methodology
These findings are from an Angus Reid Forum survey conducted by First Onsite Property Restoration from March 12 to March 16, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,007 Americans. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About First Onsite: North America's Trusted Leader in Property Restoration
First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite or follow @firstonsite on LinkedIn
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