IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Techmediawire Podcast Featuring Etienne Moshevich, CEO Of Planet Ventures Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This news release has been disseminated on behalf of Planet Ventures Inc. and may include paid advertising.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast's latest episode features Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF), an investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in innovative companies operating within the space and aerospace sectors.

To begin the interview, Moshevich outlined Planet Ventures' transformation over the past two and a half years and the company's strategy of providing retail investors exposure to private space-sector opportunities.

“Planet is an investment issuer, which gives us the flexibility to invest across sectors wherever we see opportunity,” he said.“About two and a half years ago, Planet was sitting at roughly $4 million in cash and assets... I came in, wrote a check, became the largest shareholder and CEO, and we got to work... Over the next couple of years, we grew that asset base from just over $5 million to approximately $20 million in cash and assets today.”

He then explained why the company is focused on the space economy and how Planet aims to differentiate itself by investing in private companies before they reach public markets.

“I felt the biggest growth opportunity today was in the space sector and the broader space economy. It's still in the first inning... Retail investors typically only get access to companies like SpaceX once they're public and already trading at very large valuations... Planet is in a unique position to invest in private space companies that we believe have significant torque and provide our shareholders exposure to those private investments.”

Looking ahead, Moshevich emphasized the company's existing portfolio, which includes investments in Relativity Space Inc., Mantis Space Corp., Antaris Inc., Galactic Resource Utilization Space Inc., and General Astronautics, along with potential portfolio expansion and team development, as central priorities for 2026.

“Our mandate for 2026 is to grow our portfolio from five investments to hopefully 10 different investments and to build our management team and our team of advisors. I think you're going to see the caliber of people we're bringing onto the team, and the experience they bring from the space industry and the venture capital world is going to be second to none. These are incredibly exciting investments that we're a part of already, and I think there's going to be a ton of updates from those five companies, as well.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures, as he discusses the company's strategy of investing in private space-sector opportunities, expanding its portfolio and building a team positioned to capitalize on the growth of the space economy.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

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About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

For more information, visit the company's website at

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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