Growgeneration Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call For May 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVEVER, Colo., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“GrowGeneration,”“GrowGen” or“the Company”), one of the nation's largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-(888)-699-1199 (domestic) or 1-(416)-945-7677 (international). The conference code is 98549. A recording of the webcast can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGeneration website at: .

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation's largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, MMI Storage Solutions.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email ... with GRWG in the subject line.

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1233

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