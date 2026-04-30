Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 7, 2026
Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company's website at . Participants who wish to ask a question may join by phone at 800-715-9871 and use passcode 9826247. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit .
For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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