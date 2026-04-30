Inmune Bio Inc. To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update On Thursday, May 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET on that day

Boca Raton, Florida, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage inflammation and immunology company targeting microglial activation and neuroinflammation as a cause of Alzheimer's Disease (AD), today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7th, 2026 at 4:30pm EDT to discuss results for its quarter ended March 31, 2026 and to provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Please ask for the INmune Bio First Quarter Conference Call when reaching the operator.

Date: May 7th, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in: 1-800-267-6316 Participant Dial-in (international): +1-203-518-9783

Conference ID: INMUNE

A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed by clicking here or using this link:

A transcript will follow approximately 24 hours from the scheduled call. A replay will also be available through May 21st, 2026 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering pin no. 11158539.

About INmune Bio Inc.

About INmune Bio Inc.



INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has three product platforms: (1) CORDStromTM, a proprietary pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal Stromal/Stem cell (hucMSCs) platform that recently completed a blinded randomized trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; (2) XProTM, a Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform designed to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of inflammation and innate immune dysfunction; and (3) INKmune®, a cell-based medicine designed to prime a patient's natural killer cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. To learn more, please visit .



Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03TM, XPro1595, and INKmuneTM are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact:

David Moss, CFO(858) 964-3720

Investor Contact:

Daniel Carlson, Head of Investor Relations

(415) 509-4590

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