Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Expands San Antonio Center With New Endometriosis Specialists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition of fellowship-trained surgeon and pelvic pain specialists increases access to pelvic pain treatment in South Texas

San Antonio, TX, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national provider of non-opioid, minimally invasive care for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis, today announced the expansion of its San Antonio Center of Excellence for endometriosis and pelvic pain, strengthening access to its integrated, multidisciplinary care model with the addition of new providers, including Sonia Koshy, MD, a fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, and Tiffany Gomez, FNP-C, a pelvic pain specialist, who will begin seeing patients in April.

The expansion increases access to specialized endometriosis and pelvic pain care in South Texas, where patients often face long delays in diagnosis and treatment. PRM's model is designed to reduce the number of surgeries a patient may need over her lifetime by combining targeted interventions with longitudinal care.

“Too many patients spend years searching for answers before they're taken seriously,” said Allyson Shrikhande.“Expanding our San Antonio Center of Excellence allows us to deliver the kind of coordinated, long-term care that changes that trajectory-so patients can get answers sooner and avoid unnecessary procedures.”

Provider Addition: Sonia Koshy, MD

Dr. Koshy is an endometriosis specialist in San Antonio who focuses on pelvic pain and complex gynecologic conditions. She uses detailed pain mapping and advanced imaging to guide treatment and collaborates with multidisciplinary specialists when needed. She has extensive experience treating deep infiltrating endometriosis and complex pelvic pain conditions requiring coordinated surgical and non-surgical care.

Her approach emphasizes individualized care planning, including fertility-aware surgical decision-making and comprehensive pre- and post-operative support. Fellowship-trained in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, Dr. Koshy has extensive experience managing complex endometriosis and fibroid cases.

Additional Providers Joining San Antonio

PRM is also adding providers to support non-operative care delivery:

Tiffany Gomez MSN, APRN, FNP-C - Pelvic Pain Specialist - Tiffany is a Family Nurse Practitioner specializing in women's health, hormonal care, and chronic pelvic pain. Her approach centers on listening, validating patient experiences, and providing evidence-based, individualized care-especially for patients who have spent years feeling dismissed or undertreated.

Expanding Access to Endometriosis Care in Texas

PRM's Centers of Excellence provide integrated care for pelvic pain and endometriosis, combining diagnostics, non-surgical treatment, and surgical expertise when appropriate.

The San Antonio expansion supports PRM's broader national growth strategy to reduce time to diagnosis and improve long-term outcomes for patients with pelvic pain conditions. Appointments are now available for patients seeking specialized endometriosis and pelvic pain care in San Antonio.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a national provider of care for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis. Through its Centers of Excellence and proprietary PRM ProtocolTM, PRM delivers minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment designed to reduce pain and improve quality of life.

Attachments



Sonia Koshy MD Tiffany Gomez MSN, APRN, FNP-C

CONTACT: Steph Shuff PRM 561-834-8134...