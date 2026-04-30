Wolverine and Metallica Scholars Turn Up the Volume on Skilled Trades with 2026“Full Speed or Nothing” Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited edition footwear and apparel launch supports the next generation of tradespeople through Metallica Scholars

Rockford, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine, the original American work brand with more than 140 years of proven craftsmanship, today announced the latest chapter of its ongoing partnership with All Within My Hands' Metallica Scholars Initiative, debuting the 2026 Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection. Anchored by the rallying cry“Full Speed or Nothing,” the collaboration celebrates the next generation of skilled tradespeople while directly supporting workforce education programs across the country. The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collaboration continues Wolverine's commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople through Project Bootstrap, building on nearly $3 million contributed to organizations that support skilled trade training.

“At its core, this partnership is about celebrating a path that rarely gets the spotlight,” said Scott Schoessel, Chief Marketing Officer for Wolverine.“The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collaboration allows us to give trade students the applause they deserve as they go 'full speed or nothing' in building their careers in the skilled trades.”

The 2026 collection includes a limited-edition Maker Wedge boot and a graphic T-shirt designed by longtime Metallica collaborator Michelle Harvey, a.k.a. WolfSkullJack, blending Wolverine's tenacious namesake animal with Metallica's unmistakable visual energy. Fifty percent of proceeds from every item sold will directly benefit AWMH's Metallica Scholars Initiative, helping students pursue careers in welding, advanced manufacturing, electrical work, and other essential skilled trades.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Maker Wedge Boot Featuring reflective leather panels and laces, ruby red lining and details, and a metallic silver sole graphic stamped with“Full Speed or Nothing,” the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars boot is designed to make a statement with every step x Metallica Scholars Skull Graphic Tee Designed by Metallica collaborator WolfSkullJack, the tee merges Wolverine iconography with classic Metallica visual language, celebrating the tenacity of those choosing to pursue a career in the trades.

The“Full Speed or Nothing” message is inspired by the lyrics of Metallica's“Lux Æterna” and reflects a shared mindset between Wolverine and Metallica Scholars: relentless commitment, showing up every day, and pushing forward without hesitation. The trades aren't a fallback. They're what keep the world moving. This collaboration stands with the people who forge, weld, wire, and build the future with their own hands.

“Our work with Wolverine goes back to the humble beginnings of the Metallica Scholars Initiative," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director, All Within My Hands. "This latest collaboration is our seventh, and each successful campaign has had the same goal to support our Metallica Scholars Initiative and workforce education. We truly appreciate and value our long-standing partnership with Wolverine."

Since 2019, Wolverine has proudly supported Metallica's Foundation, All Within My Hands, and its Metallica Scholars Initiative, a major workforce education program that provides direct support to community colleges in all 50 states. Together, Wolverine and Metallica Scholars have released multiple limited-edition collections, with proceeds from each co-branded product benefiting the program. This year, in addition to the collaboration product launch, Wolverine visited a Metallica Scholars program, Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire, to surprise their welding students with new boots and apparel. A content series highlighting the "full speed or nothing" mentality of these students is set to go live on Wolverine social media channels on May 6, National Skilled Trades Day.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars 2026 collection launches April 30, 2026, exclusively at, with limited quantities available.

About Wolverine

Wolverine is the original American work boot brand, trusted for more than 140 years to deliver craftsmanship, relentless innovation, and performance comfort. Committed to honoring the spirit and tenacity of the American worker, Wolverine has supported thousands of next generation skilled tradespeople through its Project Bootstrap initiative.

About All Within My Hands

Established in 2017, All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. AWMH has generated over $29M for organizations aligned with the Foundation's mission, including $15.3M to career and technical education programs through the Metallica Scholars Initiative. Metallica covers all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the organizations supported by the Foundation. Visit to learn more.

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Wolverine and Metallica Scholars Turn Up the Volume on Skilled Trades with 2026“Full Speed or Nothing” Collaboration