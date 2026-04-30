Obagi Medical Unveils New Mineral Sunscreen Designed To Protect Sensitive And Post-Procedure Skin*

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sun ShieldTM Mineral UV Barrier Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 40 delivers advanced mineral protection with skincare benefits for daily defense

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), a leader in advanced skincare innovation, the originator of medical-grade skincare and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the“Company”), today announced the launch of its latest innovation, Sun Shield TM Mineral UV Barrier Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 40, a clinically proven mineral sunscreen designed to deliver comprehensive UV protection while supporting skin health.

Formulated with 100% mineral active filters, antioxidants, ceramides, and squalane, this advanced sunscreen provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection while helping to soothe, hydrate, and support the skin barrier. The lightweight, non-comedogenic formula is ideal for sensitive, acne-prone, and post-procedure* skin, making it a versatile addition to any daily skincare regimen.

“This launch represents the continued evolution of Obagi's suncare portfolio,” said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer.“As the category shifts toward mineral-based, skincare-first protection, we developed this innovation to meet evolving consumer and channel needs while leveraging our medical-grade skincare expertise to strengthen our suncare offering as the first line of defense against premature skin aging and discoloration. This sunscreen delivers effective UV protection and reflects our commitment to high-performance, skincare-first SPF solutions that support a comprehensive daily regimen.”

This new addition to the Obagi Sun Shield TM portfolio reflects growing consumer demand for mineral-based sunscreens that deliver both efficacy and skin compatibility. According to internal insights, a majority of U.S. sunscreen users prefer mineral formulas, particularly those that support overall skin health and barrier function.

“Sun protection is the foundation of healthy skin, especially following professional treatments or when managing sensitivity,” said Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Director.“With Sun Shield TM Mineral UV Barrier Protect SPF 40, we've combined high-performance mineral protection with restorative skincare ingredients to help patients protect and strengthen their skin every day.”

Sun Shield TM Mineral UV Barrier Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 40 provides broad-spectrum SPF 40 mineral UVA/UVB protection while supporting the skin barrier with ceramides and squalane. The formula also delivers antioxidant defense against photodamage and oxidative stress, and is dermatologist-tested to be lightweight, non-irritating, and non-comedogenic. It is suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, and post-procedure* skin.

Sun Shield TM Mineral UV Barrier Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 40 is now available for $65 on Obagi,, as well as through authorized Obagi Medical providers and select retail channels.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024**, Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, .

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: .

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