Decisions Of Annual General Meeting
|retained earnings
|EUR 50,598,483
|Net profit for 2025
|EUR 10,784,383
|total distributable profit as of 31.12.2025
|EUR 61,382,866
|dividends (0,25 euros per share*)
|EUR 4,644,943
|Retained earnings after profit distribution
|EUR 56,737,924
*Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2026, by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The list of shareholders for the payment of dividends is established on 21 May 2026 as at the end of the business day in the accounting system. The date of the change in the rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 20 May 2026. From this date, the person who acquired shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2025.
The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,503,273 which accounted for 100.00 % of the voted participants.
3. Appointment of auditor
To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876) to perform the audit of AS Harju Elekter Group on the years 2026 and 2027. The auditor will be remunerated according to the agreement.
The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,423,341 which accounted for 99.31 % of the voted participants.
Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400
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