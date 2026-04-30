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Logistics Plus Elevates Carrier Compliance Standards With Highway Platform
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced the adoption of Highway as its carrier compliance and onboarding platform. The move reflects the ongoing commitment by Logistics Plus to build and maintain a vetted, high-integrity carrier network for its shipper customers worldwide.
Highway's carrier identity verification technology goes beyond traditional onboarding by continuously monitoring carrier credentials, insurance, and compliance status to help freight brokers and 3PLs like Logistics Plus reduce exposure to fraud, double-brokering, and cargo theft risks that continue to challenge the industry.
"Carrier vetting isn't a one-time checkbox for us. It's an ongoing responsibility we take seriously on behalf of every customer who trusts us with their freight," said Craig Warnshuis, Director of North American Operations for Logistics Plus. "Highway gives us a stronger foundation to ensure the carriers in our network meet the standards our customers expect."
Highway's platform provides automated compliance monitoring, real-time carrier identity scoring, and streamlined digital onboarding to enable faster activation of new carrier relationships without sacrificing the rigor Logistics Plus applies across its global network.
The transition to Highway is part of a broader Logistics Plus initiative to continuously invest in the technology, processes, and partnerships that protect supply chain integrity for its customers. With operations spanning 55+ countries and a carrier network that supports multimodal freight solutions worldwide, ensuring carrier compliance at scale is a critical operational priority.
About Highway
Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.
Highway's carrier identity verification technology goes beyond traditional onboarding by continuously monitoring carrier credentials, insurance, and compliance status to help freight brokers and 3PLs like Logistics Plus reduce exposure to fraud, double-brokering, and cargo theft risks that continue to challenge the industry.
"Carrier vetting isn't a one-time checkbox for us. It's an ongoing responsibility we take seriously on behalf of every customer who trusts us with their freight," said Craig Warnshuis, Director of North American Operations for Logistics Plus. "Highway gives us a stronger foundation to ensure the carriers in our network meet the standards our customers expect."
Highway's platform provides automated compliance monitoring, real-time carrier identity scoring, and streamlined digital onboarding to enable faster activation of new carrier relationships without sacrificing the rigor Logistics Plus applies across its global network.
The transition to Highway is part of a broader Logistics Plus initiative to continuously invest in the technology, processes, and partnerships that protect supply chain integrity for its customers. With operations spanning 55+ countries and a carrier network that supports multimodal freight solutions worldwide, ensuring carrier compliance at scale is a critical operational priority.
About Highway
Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.
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