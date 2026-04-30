NHSRCL Awards Tender To Indigenous Firm For Ahmedabadmumbai Bullet Train

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) India has initiated steps towards developing an indigenous high-speed train for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai corridor, with a single tender issued to a state-owned defence manufacturer to undertake the design, production and long-term maintenance of the rolling stock, officials said on Thursday.

In a move aligned with the country's push for self-reliance, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on February 28 issued the tender to BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector company under the Ministry of Defence.

The contract covers the full lifecycle of the train, including design, manufacturing, testing, commissioning and maintenance, marking a shift towards domestic capability in high-speed rail technology.

The development comes as India's first high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai continues to take shape under the broader vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that future high-speed trains operating in the country are manufactured within India.

According to the tender conditions, BEML Limited will be responsible for delivering trains that meet the operational requirements of the high-speed corridor and ensuring their long-term upkeep.

The company, which operates across defence, railways, energy, mining and infrastructure sectors, has previously been involved in the production of specialised engineering equipment and transport systems.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor, spanning 508 km, is under construction with 352 km falling within Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and the remaining 156 km in Maharashtra.

The route will include 12 stations: Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane and Mumbai.

The tender process coincides with broader discussions on infrastructure and investment at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) -- South Gujarat, scheduled to be held on May 1 and 2 at AURO University in Surat.

The conference is expected to focus on opportunities in infrastructure, transportation and advanced technology sectors, reflecting the state's ongoing emphasis on industrial development.

In parallel, the Union Budget for 2026-27 has outlined plans for seven additional high-speed rail corridors across the country.

Announcing the proposal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the corridors would connect Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Siliguri.

She added that the expansion is intended to promote an environmentally sustainable passenger transport system while strengthening inter-city connectivity and supporting regional development.