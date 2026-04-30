BRO Meet In Guwahati Charts Roadmap For Eastern Region Works

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 30 (IANS) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) held a two-day Chief Engineers' Works Conference for its Eastern Region in Guwahati to review ongoing projects and finalise the roadmap for the current financial year, officials said on Thursday.

The conference, conducted on April 28 and 29, was chaired by BRO Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and brought together all seven Chief Engineers of BRO projects in the Eastern Region along with the Commandant of the Engineer Base Workshop (EBW).

Officials said the meeting focused on formulating effective strategies to achieve targets for the year while accelerating the pace of execution of critical road infrastructure works across the region.

Detailed discussions were held on improving operational efficiency, optimal utilisation of available resources, and ensuring timely completion of key connectivity projects.

Special emphasis was also placed on adopting best practices aimed at shortening execution timelines and enhancing overall delivery standards.

Addressing senior officials during the conference, Lt Gen Srinivasan stressed the need to maintain momentum in all ongoing and upcoming projects while ensuring the highest levels of quality.

He said durable and efficient infrastructure remains essential not only for operational preparedness but also for public confidence and institutional credibility.

The BRO has been playing a crucial role in developing strategic road networks in the Northeast, particularly in remote and border areas where terrain and weather conditions often pose major challenges.

The organisation has been tasked with improving road connectivity across several states in the region to facilitate faster movement, boost socio-economic development, and strengthen national security.

Officials said the conference concluded with a clear focus on raising performance benchmarks and expediting strategically important road works across the Eastern Region.

The deliberations are expected to provide renewed momentum to ongoing projects and reinforce the BRO's commitment to nation-building through robust infrastructure development.

The Eastern Region remains a priority area for the organisation due to its strategic importance and growing infrastructure needs, with several major road and bridge projects currently at various stages of execution.