Air India Express Restores Qatar, Bahrain Flight Operations Expands Gulf Network

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Air India Express on Thursday announced the restoration of its flight operations to Qatar and Bahrain, while also expanding its network across key Gulf destinations including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Saudi Arabia, effective April 30, 2026.

With the reinstatement of services, the airline has resumed connectivity from major Indian metros and regional gateways such as Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.

The airline will continue to operate flights to key destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Al Ain in the UAE; Muscat in Oman; Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia; along with Bahrain and Doha in Qatar.

The airline firm has said that Kuwait services will also remain part of its Gulf network.

Tata Group-backed airline currently operates over 500 daily flights connecting 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, with a fleet of more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, an Air India Express flight en route from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was briefly diverted to Jaipur due to adverse weather conditions.

Flight IX-1057, which had departed from Delhi, made an unscheduled landing at Jaipur airport as a precautionary measure after encountering unfavourable weather along its route.

In an official statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said,“Due to adverse weather conditions enroute to Bhubaneswar, one of our flights from Delhi was diverted briefly to Jaipur. When the weather improved, the flight resumed its operations to Bhubaneswar. We regret the delay caused by circumstances beyond our control.”

The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur, and there were no reports of any injuries or damage. After a brief halt and improvement in weather conditions, the flight continued its journey to Bhubaneswar, the airline stated.