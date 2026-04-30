SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City Highlights Successful Weight-Reduction Outcomes Through Personalised Nutrition Care

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dietitian-led intervention delivers measurable improvements in metabolic health and reduces chronic disease risk

Abu Dhabi-UAE. April 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced successful outcomes from a structured clinical nutrition programme at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC), reinforcing the role of evidence-based dietary care in improving long-term metabolic health.

The Clinical Nutrition Team at STMC implemented comprehensive nutritional assessments followed by tailored therapeutic plans aligned with each patient's medical profile and lifestyle. The structured programme included in-person consultations, bi-weekly follow-ups during the initial phase, and defined clinical targets at every visit. Body composition analysis was conducted regularly to monitor fat mass and muscle mass, enabling precise adjustments to ensure safe and sustainable progress.

Two recent cases demonstrated significant improvements without the use of weight-loss medications. A 39-year-old patient reduced his body weight by 27.2% over one year through structured nutrition counselling and continuous monitoring. This was accompanied by measurable metabolic improvement, with HbA1c decreasing from 6.6% to 4.7% and LDL cholesterol reducing from 3.55 to 2.15 mmol/L.

In a second case, a 37-year-old patient achieved an 18.2% reduction in body weight within five months through a personalised nutrition programme based on gradual dietary adjustments and close follow-up. His HbA1c improved from 5.7% to 5.1%, reflecting enhanced metabolic control.

These outcomes highlight the effectiveness of structured, patient-centred nutritional care in supporting sustainable weight management and reducing long-term disease risk. The programme forms part of STMC's broader strategy to integrate therapeutic nutrition into preventive care and chronic disease management pathways.

Mariam Rashed Al Dhaheri, Dietitian at SEHA's STMC, said:“Our approach begins with a detailed body composition assessment and continues with consistent, data-driven follow-up. By adjusting protein intake, meal timing, and physical activity levels, we aim to reduce fat mass while preserving muscle mass. Sustainable results are achieved when clinical precision is combined with realistic lifestyle planning.”

SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City continues to strengthen the role of clinical nutrition within multidisciplinary care models, which helps promote healthier lifestyles and contributing to improved community wellbeing across Al Ain and the wider UAE.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 15 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 4 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.