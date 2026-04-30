Bengaluru Rains: City Records 111 Mm Rainfall, Highest Ever In April Orange Alert Issued After Severe Hailstorm

The city witnessed a spell of intense weather on April 29, with rainfall breaking long-standing records. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) city observatory, Bengaluru recorded a massive 111.0 mm of rainfall in a single day. This is the highest rainfall ever recorded in the month of April. The previous record stood at 108.6 mm, set in April 2001.

Severe Thunderstorm And Hailstorm Hit City

The downpour was not just about volume but also intensity. Within a span of just one hour, Bengaluru was hit by heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and hailstones. Strong winds reaching speeds of around 75 km/h disrupted daily life across several parts of the city. The storm led to widespread chaos, including uprooted trees, power outages, and waterlogged roads.

Temperature Drops Sharply Amid Heavy Rain

The unseasonal weather also brought a significant drop in temperature, reducing it by nearly 10 degrees Celsius. While residents experienced temporary relief from the intense heat, the hailstorm and strong winds caused considerable damage across the city.

IMD Calls It One Of The Strongest Recent Hailstorms

N Puviarasan, Director of Operations at IMD Bengaluru, stated that this was the third and most intense hailstorm recorded in recent times. He added that similar hailstorm activity had been observed in the second week of March and the first week of April as well.

Weather Warning Issued For Karnataka Regions

The IMD has issued a warning stating that Bengaluru and surrounding regions are likely to experience thunderstorms for the next two days. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in parts of south interior Karnataka, including Tumakuru, Hassan, and Chikkaballapura. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Orange Alert Issued For Three Districts

A short-term warning has also been issued for Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Chikkamagaluru districts, where thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h are expected. In view of the conditions, an Orange Alert has been declared, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions.

IMD Warns Of Changing Weather Patterns

Officials have noted that such intense rainfall in April indicates changing weather patterns. The IMD has urged the public to remain cautious, as the intensity of rainfall and storm activity may increase in the coming days.