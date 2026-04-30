Delhi HC Grants Relief To Karisma Kapoor's Children In Sunjay Kapur's Will Case Restrains Priya From Dissipating Assets

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Priya Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, from squandering the assets left behind by him, LiveLaw reported.

Additionally, the court granted interim relief to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor 's children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, in their lawsuit seeking a share in their late father's personal assets.

What did the Delhi High Court say?

Hearing the case, Justice Jyoti Singh noted that suspicious circumstances were flagged by the plaintiffs and Rani Kapur, the mother of the late industrialist, regarding the alleged will. Justice Singh added that the responsibility of addressing and dispelling these concerns falls on Priya Kapur, which is a matter for trial.

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The court also observed that the question of whether the late industrialist's estate should be preserved during the pendency of the suit must be answered in the affirmative.

It further added that the genuineness of the will is a matter to be determined at trial and, in the meantime, Sunjay Kapur 's assets should not be dissipated. Noting that the plaintiffs had established a prima facie case, the Court issued interim directions for the preservation of his assets.

A single-judge bench of Justice Singh also restricted Priya Kapur from transferring or changing the equity shareholdings in three Indian companies (the details of which will be sent out in a detailed order), from withdrawing provident fund amounts, and from alienating certain personal assets, including artworks.

Priya Kapur has also been restrained from withdrawing monies from a few Indian accounts and from transferring the cryptocurrencies held by her late husband.

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Appearing for the siblings, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued that both Samaira and Kiaan were Class 1 heirs and were informed by Priya Kapur that there was no will all along. However, in a July 30 meeting, the purported will was not only presented but also read out in haste.

Disputing Priya Kapur's claim that even she was hearing about the Will for the first time during the meeting, Jethmalani said that the Will was not registered to the best of his client's knowledge and added that the late industrialist was meticulous in layering every document in transferring properties to his children.

He even pointed to errors in the Will, adding that it was uncharacteristic of Sunjay Kapur, since his "purported will" casually excluded his two children and demeaned them.

Sunjay Kapur's Will case

According to the report, late Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, contended that the purported will allegedly executed by their late father was neither legal nor valid, adding that it was forged and fabricated and, in any event, surrounded by suspicious circumstances. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor filed a suit on behalf of her children against Priya Kapur, her son, Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah, the purported executor of Kapur's will dated March 21, 2025.

Former chairman of Sona Comstan, Sunjay Kapur, passed away last year on June 12 in London after he suffered a heart attack while playing a polo match. Following his death, in September last year, Karisma Kapoor's children moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a share in their deceased father's ₹30,000 crore assets. The siblings accused their stepmother, Priya Kapur, of excluding them from the will and trying to gain complete control over the late industrialist's assets.

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On September 10, Priya Kapur informed the Delhi High Court that the siblings received ₹1,900 crore from Kapur's family trust.

Rani Kapur alleged coercion

Earlier in September last year, Rani Kapur told the court that while their family grieved Sunjay's death, Priya, who was the third wife of Sunjay Kapur, saw this as an opportunity to wrest control and usurp their family legacy. The allegations were levelled after Priya Kapur was named as the director of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur's company, following his death.

She further alleged coercion and denied gaining access to key records, adding that shortly after her son's death, she was forced to sign documents without being informed of their contents. She stated that she has been denied access to accounts and key company records as well.

The court's intervention underscores the importance of preserving assets during legal disputes. Allegations of coercion and suspicious circumstances can significantly impact the validity of a will. Children's rights as Class 1 heirs are protected in inheritance disputes, ensuring they receive their rightful share.

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