Karzai Warns Afghanistan Risks Losing Female Workforce Over Girls' Education Ban

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has again raised concerns over the continued ban on girls' education, warning it could have serious long-term consequences for Afghanistan's development and independence. His remarks come in response to a recent UNICEF report outlining the impact of current restrictions.

Citing the report, Karzai said Afghanistan could lose around 25,000 female teachers and health workers by 2030 if restrictions persist. He noted that more than two million girls are expected to be deprived of schooling during this period, deepening existing social and economic challenges.

Karzai stressed that denying education to girls weakens national capacity and increases reliance on foreign assistance. He warned that prolonged closures of schools and universities for girls would undermine Afghanistan's ability to build a self-sustaining future.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, secondary and higher education for girls has been largely suspended, drawing widespread international criticism. Efforts to reopen schools have so far failed to produce lasting policy changes, leaving millions without access to education.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly highlighted the broader consequences of these restrictions, including their impact on public services. Female teachers and health workers play a critical role in Afghanistan, particularly in communities where cultural norms limit women's access to male professionals.

UN projections indicate that by 2030, Afghanistan could face a shortage of about 20,000 female teachers and around 5,000 female health workers. Such gaps are expected to strain already fragile education and healthcare systems across the country.

Karzai reiterated his call for the immediate reopening of schools and universities to girls, emphasizing that education is essential for national progress and stability. He urged authorities to prioritize inclusive policies that allow all citizens to contribute to development.