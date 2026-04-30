Novoair Signs Mou With Singer Bangladesh

Dhaka: Private airline Novoair has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with prominent consumer goods company Singer Bangladesh Limited at the head office of the latter on April 30.

Sohail Majid, Director of Sales and Marketing at Novoair, and Mohammad Zubayed Ul Islam, Director of Marketing at Singer Bangladesh, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Other senior officials from both companies were also present at the occasion.

Under the newly signed agreement, Novoair passengers will enjoy special benefits on various products and services of Singer Bangladesh. Similarly, customers of Singer Bangladesh will enjoy Novoair's exclusive offers.

Officials expressed optimism that the partnership will create added value for the customers of both organizations.

Director Majid of Novoair said, "Through this agreement, both organizations will work together to improve customer service, offer special promotions, and expand business opportunities based on mutual cooperation," adding that the airline will continue undertaking such initiatives to enhance overall passenger experience.

Novoair, one of the leading private carriers of Bangladesh, currently operates scheduled daily flights to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Saidpur from Dhaka, with a fleet of five ATR 72-500 turboprop aircraft. The airline is renowned for its impeccable safety record and quality services.

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