Streambased Joins Current London 2026 As Silver Sponsor

MENAFN - Pressat) The zero-copy data virtualisation platform unifying Apache Kafka and Apache Iceberg will exhibit and present at Europe's leading data streaming event, 19-20 May at ExCel London.

Streambased, the data platform collapsing streaming and analytics data into a single unified access layer, is a silver sponsor of Current London 2026. The company will exhibit across both days of the event and will be delivering two sessions on Wednesday 20 May. Attendees will be able to set up a free trial of the Streambased platform using their own data.

Current London is the premier European gathering for the data streaming ecosystem, bringing together 2000+ engineers, architects, AI practitioners and technical decision-makers working at the intersection of real-time data and analytical infrastructure.



Kafka is the standard for operational and real-time data. Apache Iceberg has become the dominant open-table format for analytical storage, with Snowflake, Databricks and the broader lakehouse ecosystem aligned behind it. Making both visible together at query time without ETL, data duplication or the operational overhead of traditional pipelines has become a central challenge for data teams. Streambased is built to solve it.

Streambased co-founder Tom Scott will present two sessions on 20 May. The first revisits Martin Kleppmann's landmark Turning the Database Inside Out talk and sets out what the next architectural step looks like now that Kafka and Iceberg are established as the hot and cold data standards. The second presents a zero-copy model for CDC that challenges the assumption that data must be continuously materialised into Iceberg before it can be queried. For full session details, see the Current London programme.

“Current London is where the most important conversations in data streaming happen,” said Tom Scott, co-founder of Streambased.“Kafka has emerged as the world's premier event streaming platform and Iceberg has won the table-format wars. The question now is how to make them work as a single system rather than two worlds connected by fragile pipelines. That's exactly what we have built, and we're looking forward to sharing what it makes possible with the Current community.”

The Streambased team will be available in the exhibition hall at all times. Attendees can also book dedicated time to discuss their data stack or organise their free trial at .