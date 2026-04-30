ATERRA Mobilizes Diamond Drill Rig To The Totora Cu/Au Project And Announces Grant Of Options
|Hole ID
| Porphyry
Target
| RC Drilling
(Completed)
| Diamond Drilling
(Planned)
|(metres)
|(metres)
|ATOR01
|Totora
|208.0
|-
|ATOR01A
|Totora
|200.0
|290.0
|ATOR02
|Totora
|323.3
|-
|ATOR03
|Totora
|94.0
|-
|ATOR03A
|Totora
|306.0
|-
|ATOR04
|Totora
|88.0
|200.0
|ATOR05
|Totora
|110.0
|140.0
|ATOR06
|Algarrobilla
|144.0
|-
|ATOR07
|Algarrobilla
|102.0
|-
|ATOR08-P
|Frontera
|-
|500.0
|Totals
|
|1,575.3
|1,130.0
Frontera Cu/Au Deposit
The Frontera Cu/Au Deposit (Figure 1) hosts historic resources (Table 2) of 16 million indicated tonnes grading 0.56% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (0.38% copper and 0.22 grams per tonne gold) and 34 million inferred tonnes grading 0.54% CuEq (0.36% copper and 0.22 grams per tonne gold). The resource estimate was prepared by Hot Chili Limited based on 16,175 metres of drilling completed in 2013. All but 2 holes completed by Hot Chili Limited were RC. ATERRA's diamond drilling will provide significant geological information and confirmatory assay data that is required for the preparation of a new mineral resource estimate.
Table 2 - Frontera Cu/Au Deposit: Historical Resource Estimate (March 2014)*
|Classification
|Tonnes
|Cu
|Au
|CuEq
|Contained Metal
|(millions)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|Cu ('000 lbs)
|Au (ounces)
|Indicated
|16
|0.38
|0.22
|0.56
|134,400
|116,000
|Inferred
|34
|0.36
|0.22
|0.54
|275,500
|239,000
|* See "NI 43-101 Disclosure" for details on "Historical Results" and "Copper Equivalent Estimation". This historical resource was prepared by Hot Chili Limited under "Australasian Code for Reporting on Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code, 2012 Edition) and published on March 11, 2014. The historical resource estimate is based on a cut-off grade of 0.25% Cu and CuEq grades calculated using estimated Cu and Au recoveries of 85%.
Figure 1 - Totora Cu/Au Project: Frontera, Taruca, Clinton and Sevilla Properties and Known Cu/Au Occurrences
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Research Capital Advisory Agreement
On March 26, 2026, ATERRA announced that it had engaged Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") as a financial advisor for a period of 3 months. In consideration of RCC's engagement, ATERRA will issue RCC a total of 5,750,000 common shares of ATERRA, to be paid in 3 monthly tranches. The first monthly tranche of 1,916,666 shares was issued to RCC on April 27, 2026. The securities were issued at a deemed price of $0.0327 per share for total deemed consideration of $62,674.97. The shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months (until August 27, 2026). Upon issuance of the shares to RCC, ATERRA will have 349,957,799 issued and outstanding common shares.
Option Grant
ATERRA announces that it has granted 15,570,000 stock options with 7,970,000 options granted to directors and officers of ATERRA and 7,600,000 options granted to ATERRA consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATERRA common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until April 30, 2028.
NI 43-101 Disclosure
Qualified Person: As defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the "Qualified Person" for ATERRA Metals Inc. is Francisco Bravo, a resident of Santiago, Chile. As ATERRA's Chief Geologist, Mr. Bravo is considered "not independent" as the term is defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Bravo, a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 515, in Chile, and registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 725, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
Copper Equivalent Estimation: Copper equivalent ("CuEq") grades were estimated using a copper price of US$4.00 per pound and a gold price of US$3,500 per ounce (US$112.53 per gram). CuEq grades are estimated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Au grade * 0.85 * 112.53) / 4.00 / 2,204.6) * 100 + (Cu grade * 0.85).
Regulatory requirements for disclosure of CuEq grade estimates require an estimation of metallurgical recoveries in the situation where no metallurgical testwork has been completed. ATERRA estimates copper recoveries of 85% and gold recoveries of 85%. It is important to note that the actual recoveries will likely vary from those used in the estimation of the CuEq grades.
Historical Results: ATERRA has not undertaken any independent investigation of any historical results from the Totora Project nor has it verified the underlying technical basis for the historical resources and drilling results. The reader is cautioned against relying on the accuracy of the historical results presented; however, ATERRA considers all historical results relevant as those results will be used as a guide to plan future exploration programs: ATERRA considers the data to be reliable for these purposes.
About ATERRA Metals Inc.
ATERRA is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. ATERRA's team of successful exploration professionals is dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects, creating value for all stakeholders.
On behalf of ATERRA Metals Inc.,
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