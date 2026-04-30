MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Turnium Engages Global MSP Ecosystem at Tag 2026 Conference Strengthening Channel Relationships and Expanding North American Market Presence

April 30, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ( "TTGI" or the "Company" ), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, announces that its Turnium subsidiary participated in the recent Technology Assurance Group (TAG) 2026 Conference, a leading North American event focused on Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The TAG conference brings together a network of MSPs, technology vendors and channel leaders, providing a platform for collaboration, partner engagement and industry insight (link ).

Turnium's participation reflects TTGI's focus on expanding its presence within the global MSP ecosystem and strengthening relationships with channel partners in North America. Turnium hosted a breakout session highlighting how TAG Members can explore potential monthly recurring revenue (MRR) opportunities by packaging and reselling a more resilient networking service.

Participation in industry events such as TAG forms part of TTGI's broader strategy to increase market visibility, support partner-led growth, and expand distribution opportunities across its global technology platform. Through its operating companies, including Turnium, Insentra and Claratti, TTGI continues to invest in partner enablement and ecosystem development to support scalable, channel-driven delivery of secure networking and IT services.

Aldo Gallone, VP of Global Strategy and Partnerships, added, "Engagement with the global MSP ecosystem is a critical component of TTGI's growth strategy. Events such as TAG provide valuable opportunities to deepen partner relationships, expand our North American footprint, and align our platform with the evolving needs of service providers. By continuing to invest in partner enablement and ecosystem development, we are strengthening our ability to support scalable, channel-driven growth across our operating companies."

Ronnie Altit, VP Global Sales and Marketing, added, "The MSP channel continues to evolve rapidly with increasing demand for flexible, secure networking solutions. Our participation at TAG enables Turnium to engage directly with partners and demonstrate how our platform supports their service delivery and recurring revenue growth objectives."

TTGI operates a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform spanning secure networking, software-defined infrastructure, and specialised IT services. Through its operating companies Turnium, Insentra, and Claratti, the Company enables channel partners to deliver integrated solutions that securely connect users, applications, and data across distributed environments.

Participation in industry conferences is intended to support partner engagement, market visibility, and TTGI's channel-focused business development activities.

About Technology Assurance Group

Founded in 1998, Technology Assurance Group is an organization of leading managed technology services providers (MTSPs) in the U.S. and Canada. According to TAG, its Members represent $1 billion in products and services, integrating all technology solutions including IT, cloud-based technologies, cybersecurity, telecommunications, AV, video surveillance, access control and copiers/managed print.

For more information, visit .

About Turnium, a TTGI Company

Turnium is a software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) provider delivering secure, flexible, and cost-effective network connectivity solutions for managed service providers and their clients. Operating through a channel-first model, Turnium enables partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade networking infrastructure across distributed environments with full control and scalability.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact ..., visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.