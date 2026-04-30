MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Allied Critical Metals Establishes "Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project"

April 30, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) (" ACM" or the " Company ") announces that Minerália - Minas, Geotecnia e Cosntruções, Lda. (" Minerália ") has, as registered title holder of the Borralha mineral concession being held beneficially in trust for ACM, formally established the " Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project " (Comissão de Acompanhamento e Observatório Social do Projeto da Mina da Borralha) as a dedicated platform for stakeholder engagement, transparency, and community participation (the " Committee ").

This Committee brings together, for the first time in Portugal, a fully representative group of local and community stakeholders in the Borralha Tungsten Project, including:

Municipality of Montalegre; Parish of Salto; Local community, cultural and sports associations; Representatives of the local population of Borralha; Representatives of local farmers; Common land (baldios) representatives; Salto Volunteer Fire Brigade; and Academic representation through the Department of Earth Sciences of the University of Minho (Braga).

The establishment of this Committee forms part of the Company's Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) commitments, ensuring the structured monitoring of the social, environmental, and economic impacts of the Company's Borralha Tungsten Project, while promoting ongoing dialogue and cooperation with the local community.

The creation of the " Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project " represents a significant milestone in the development of the Borralha Project. It reflects not only compliance with regulatory requirements but also a proactive and structured approach to reinforcing the project's social license to operate.

Importantly, the Committee has been constituted with the unanimous participation of all invited stakeholders, demonstrating a strong level of local engagement, trust, and willingness to actively contribute to the project's successful development.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of Allied Critical Metals, commented: "The establishment of this Committee is a very important step in the development of the Borralha Tungsten Project. It reflects our commitment to transparency, responsible development, and meaningful engagement with local communities. Having all stakeholders participate unanimously is a strong signal of trust and reinforces our confidence in Borralha as a long-term, sustainable project aligned with European strategic priorities."

João Barros, President, COO and Director of Allied Critical Metals, added: "This initiative goes beyond regulatory compliance. It sets a new standard in Portugal for how mining projects can be developed in close partnership with local communities. The unanimous participation of all stakeholders demonstrates a shared vision for the future of Borralha and aims to ensure that the project's social and economic benefits are developed in a structured, inclusive, and transparent manner."

This initiative sets a new benchmark in Portugal for stakeholder involvement in mining and infrastructure projects, highlighting a model based on transparency, inclusiveness, and shared value creation.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned tungsten mineral projects, the Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favorable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement towards feasibility and development. The Vila Verde Tungsten Project represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Tungsten Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Borralha Tungsten Project dated April 14, 2026, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company: