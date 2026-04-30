MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Criterium Energy Announces Director Appointment and Provides Annual General Meeting Details

April 30, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Criterium Energy Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Criterium Energy Ltd. ("Criterium" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEQ), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Ben Arnott to Criterium's Board of Directors and provided information related to the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Appointment of Mr. Ben Arnott as Non-Independent Director and Strategic Advisor

Criterium is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ben Arnott to its Board of Directors, subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Arnott is a seasoned energy finance professional with over 25 years of experience raising capital across the energy sector throughout the Asia Pacific region. He has successfully arranged over US$50 billion in credit financings. As the former Head of Energy for Southeast Asia and Australia at Société Générale, Mr. Arnott has a track record of successfully closing numerous complex corporate and project financings, exhibiting deep expertise in the upstream sector and forging strong relationships with both operators and financial institutions.

Mr. Arnott will join the audit committee, replacing Mr. Brian Anderson in that role. Mr. Anderson will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Arnott will support the Board in overseeing the Company's existing debt obligations as well as future corporate and project financing initiatives.

Mr. Arnott will also take an active role in the Company as a Strategic Advisor and will therefore be a non-independent member of the Board. In this capacity, he will work closely with the CEO and management team to advance financing strategies aimed at accelerating development across the Company's portfolio, while also supporting the evaluation and execution of potential merger and acquisition opportunities.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ben to our Board and as a strategic advisor to our management team," said Matthew Klukas, President and CEO of Criterium Energy. "His proven track record of structuring and delivering financing solutions across the Southeast Asian energy sector will be instrumental as we scale production, strengthen our capital structure, and continue to position Criterium as a trusted energy provider in the region."

Mr. Arnott holds a degree in Geology from Imperial College London and a post graduate diploma from Aston University.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The 2026 Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the Bow Valley Square Conference Center (Angus and Northcote Rooms), 3rd Floor, 205-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2V7 on June 16, 2026 at 9:00am MDT. An Information Circular, which includes notice of the AGM, and the Company's Annual Information Form, is also available on SEDAR+ at and on Criterium's website at , or can be accessed via the links below.

A Letter to Shareholders from the CEO

Information Circular

Annual Information Form

Notice and Access and Form of Proxy

The Board recognizes the importance of the AGM and affirms the Company's commitment to ensuring that shareholders can vote and engage during the meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM may submit questions related to the business of the meeting in advance by email to ..., please include "2026 AGM" in the subject line. Insofar as is relevant to the business of the meeting, questions will be responded to by email and considered as appropriate in the meeting itself.

Stay Connected to Criterium

Shareholders and other interested parties who would like to learn more about the Criterium opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website and review a recent corporate presentation, and to follow the Company on the following platforms for ongoing corporate updates and relevant international oil and gas industry information:

LinkedIn:

X (formerly Twitter): ,

YouTube: @CriteriumEnergyCEQV