MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver Sands Resources Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100 Percent Interest in the Fairfield Gold Project, Nayarit, Mexico

April 30, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. ( CSE: SAND ) ( OTC Pink: SSRSF ) (the " Company " or " Silver Sands ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 2, 2026, it has entered into a Definitive Agreement dated April 29 , 2026 (the " Agreement ") with Fairfields Gold S.A. de C.V. (the " Vendor ") to acquire the 1,012.73 hectare Fairfield Gold Project, a gold silver project with underlying porphyry copper potential located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico (the " Concessions "). The Concessions are situated approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Puerto Vallarta and 25 kilometres southwest of Tepic.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100 percent interest in the Concessions by making staged cash payments totaling USD$675,000 and issuing an aggregate of 5,150,000 common shares over a four year period.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Sands, commented, "The Fairfield Gold Project represents an excellent opportunity in a strong mining friendly jurisdiction for Silver Sands. Historical exploration by ASARCO reported gold and silver mineralization in the Miravalles Vein, while parallel vein structures have only been minimally explored, highlighting the broader exploration potential of the project."

Key Property Highlights

Initial historical exploration by American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) between 1926 and 1935 included two adits driven on the 1,500 metre Miravalles Vein which reported small shoots of mineralization averaging 31.2 grams per tonne gold and 401 grams per tonne silver.1 Historical drilling completed in 2006 by Servicio Geologico Mexicano, the Mexican Geological Survey, included drill hole DDH 3 which intersected the Miravalles Vein at a shallow angle and returned the following results:2 0.55 metres true thickness grading 12.15 grams per tonne gold and 443 grams per tonne silver at a depth of 178.1 metres 3.4 metres true thickness grading 23.49 grams per tonne gold and 64.13 grams per tonne silver at a depth of 183.1 metres An interval of undetermined true thickness from 196.15 metres to 201.2 metres averaging 4.71 grams per tonne gold and 16.8 grams per tonne silver Historical chip sampling on the parallel Estrella Vein returned values of 43.1 grams per tonne gold and 155 grams per tonne silver over 0.10 metres.1

Geology

The Fairfield Gold Project lies on the northern margin of a locally altered Cretaceous hornblende granodiorite pluton with base and precious metal mineralization spatially and genetically related to the pluton. The Miravalles Vein lies in a 300 degree striking fault that dips 65 to 76 degrees northwest, crops out along 1,500 metres of strike and formed at least two shoots of mineralization in excess of two metres in width. Alteration consists of less than one metre thick envelopes of phyllic alteration comprised of quartz, sericite and pyrite that grade outward into propylitic alteration consisting of quartz, chlorite, calcite and pyrite. Mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with percent level arsenic and local sulfosalts.

The data disclosed in this news release relates to historical exploration and drilling. Silver Sands has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently verified the results of the historical exploration work. Silver Sands considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan exploration programs; however, the Company cannot confirm their accuracy or reliability. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement the Company has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Concessions by making aggregate cash payments of USD$675,000 and issuing 5,150,000 common shares over four years to the Vendor as follows:

USD$15,000 upon the execution of the letter of intent, which amount has already been paid in full;

USD$100,000 and 1,000,000 shares upon the execution of the Agreement;

USD$110,000 and 1,000,000 shares on the first anniversary of the Agreement;

USD$125,000 and 1,000,000 shares on the second anniversary of the Agreement;

USD$155,000 and 1,000,000 shares on the third anniversary of the Agreement; and

USD$170,000 and 1,150,000 shares on the fourth anniversary of the Agreement.

Upon completion of all payments and shares issuances, the Concessions will be transferred to a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Company (the " Mexican Sub ").

The Concessions are also subject to a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty (the " NSR ") payable to the prior owner from whom the Vendor acquired its interest in the Concessions. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Mexican Sub will have a right to repurchase 1.5% of the NSR from the prior owner for USD$1,000,000. As a condition to closing the transaction, the Mexican Sub and prior owner will enter into an agreement reflecting the NSR and this repurchase right.

In connection with the transaction, the Company has agreed to issue to an arm's length third party 1,050,000 common shares as a finder's fee payable upon execution of the Agreement, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The finder's shares will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods in accordance with securities laws and CSE policies.

The Agreement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Sources

Report On The Huicicila Miravalles Mine Gold Property Near Compostela, Nayarit, Mexico by J E Hiner and E K Schmidt dated April 5, 2007 for Pan American Gold Corp.

A Competent Person's Report on the Assets of Focus Gold Corp Huicicila Project, Mexico by A Moran and C E Nelson dated August 14, 2011 for Focus Gold Corp.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo BC, a Director of Silver Sands and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Keith Anderson

Chief Executive Officer, President & Director