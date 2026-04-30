Abrasilver Intersects 68.5 Metres Of 343 G/T Silver, Including 17 Metres Of 917 G/T Silver
|Drill Hole
|Area
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Type
| Interval
(m)
| Ag
g/t
| Au
g/t
|DDH-26-011
|Oculto East
|59.0
|62.0
|Oxides
|3.0
|103.5
|0.12
|
|
|102.0
|105.0
|Oxides
|3.0
|28.5
|0.20
|
|
|128.5
|131.0
|Oxides
|2.5
|110.5
|0.13
|
|
|257.0
|259.0
|Oxides
|2.0
|30.0
|2.62
|DDH-26-012
|JAC-Oculto
|22.0
|24.0
|Oxides
|2.0
|424.5
|-
|
|
|98.5
|167.0
|Oxides
|68.5
|343.1
|-
|
|including
|138.0
|155.0
|Oxides
|17.0
|917.3
|-
|DDH-26-014
|Oculto East
|110.0
|112.0
|Oxides
|2.0
|-
|1.90
|
|
|136.0
|137.0
|Oxides
|1.0
|-
|0.66
|
|
|255.0
|259.0
|Oxides
|4.0
|-
|0.45
|
|
|270.0
|272.0
|Oxides
|2.0
|60.1
|0.62
|
|
|286.0
|287.0
|Oxides
|1.0
|59.9
|0.40
|
|
|303.0
|309.0
|Oxides
|6.0
|-
|0.61
Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut & undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown
Dave O'Connor, Chief Geologist, commented, "The 68.5 metre intercept grading 343 g/t silver provides strong geological confirmation of high-grade, near-surface continuity along the JAC-Oculto trend. At Oculto East, drilling continues to intersect oxide mineralization as part of a broader program aimed at extending the mineralized system several hundred metres to the east, beyond the current Mineral Resource limits."
Figure 1 - Plan View of Drill Results
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Details on Oculto-JAC Connection Zone
The Oculto-JAC connection zone represents a key target area for the ongoing Phase VI drill program, aimed at confirming and delineating the continuity of mineralization between these two principal zones at Diablillos. The high-grade intercept from hole DDH 26-012 represents one of the most significant intercepts to date within this target area and highlights its potential to contribute to future Mineral Resource growth. Ongoing drilling is focused on further defining the geometry, continuity, and extent of mineralization along this trend.
Figure 2 - Section Through Hole DDH 26-012
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Figure 3 -Section Through Holes DDH 26-011 & DDH 26-014
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Collar Data
|Hole Number
|UTM Coordinates
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Area
|DDH 26-011
|721015
|7199934
|4323
|0
|-60
|269
|Oculto East
|DDH 26-012
|719915
|7199010
|4188
|0
|-60
|182
|JAC-Oculto
|DDH 26-014
|720976
|7199751
|4372
|180
|-70
|314
|Oculto East
About Diablillos
The Diablillos property is located within the Puna region of Argentina, in the southern part of Salta Province along the border with Catamarca Province, approximately 160 km southwest of the city of Salta and 375 km northwest of the city of Catamarca. AbraSilver acquired the property in 2016, which comprises 15 contiguous and overlapping mineral concessions with excellent year-round road access.
Exploration to date has outlined multiple occurrences of silver-gold oxide mineralization at Oculto, JAC, Laderas, and Fantasma, located within a 500 m to 1.5 km distance surrounding the Oculto/JAC epicentre. To date, over 150,000 metres have been drilled on the property, which continues to demonstrate the strong growth potential of shallow, oxide-hosted silver and gold resources. In addition, a large porphyry complex is centered approximately 4 km northeast of Oculto which includes outcropping porphyry intrusions within a major zone of alteration and associated gold rich epithermal mineralization.
Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: La Coipa (Chile); Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina). The most recent Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos is shown in Table 2:
Table 2 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate - As of July 21, 2025
|
|Zone
|Category
| Tonnes
(000 t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| AgEq
(g/t)
| Contained Ag
(000 Oz Ag)
| Contained Au
(000 Oz Ag)
| Contained AgEq
(000 Oz Ag)
|
|Tank Leach
|Oxides
|Measured
|26,545
|119
|0.71
|183
|101,564
|604
|156,487
|Indicated
|46,584
|56
|0.63
|114
|84,430
|948
|170,592
|Measured &
|73,129
|79
|0.66
|139
|185,994
|1,553
|327,078
|Indicated
|Inferred
|9,693
|34
|0.57
|86
|10,616
|176
|26,647
|Heap Leach
|Oxides
|Measured
|6,673
|16
|0.14
|25
|3,486
|30
|5,342
|Indicated
|24,102
|12
|0.17
|23
|9,163
|133
|17,506
|Measured &
|30,774
|13
|0.16
|23
|12,649
|162
|22,848
|Indicated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inferred
|10,024
|9
|0.20
|21
|2,811
|64
|6,850
|Total
|Oxides
|Measured
|33,218
|98
|0.59
|152
|105,050
|634
|161,829
|Indicated
|70,686
|41
|0.48
|83
|93,593
|1,081
|188,098
|Measured &
|103,904
|59
|0.51
|105
|198,643
|1,715
|349,927
|Indicated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inferred
|19,628
|21
|0.38
|53
|13,427
|241
|33,496
Footnotes for Tank Leach Resource:Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 83% process recovery for Ag, and 87% process recovery for Au. The constraining open pit optimization parameters used were US $1.94/t mining cost, US $22.96/t processing cost, US $3.32/t G&A cost, and average 51-degree open pit slopes. The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit and tank leach processing methods. In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.
Footnotes for Heap Leach Resource:Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 80% process recovery for Ag, and 58% process recovery for Au. The constraining open pit optimization parameters used and overall operational cost of US $11.31/t. The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Mr. Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.
QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols
AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.
All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.
Qualified Persons
David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
About AbraSilver
AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz of silver and 1.6Moz of gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."
For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at , our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at .
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