MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Restart Life Advances Holy Crap Growth Strategy with New Protein SKU Nearing Commercialization

April 30, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its collaboration with the University of Manitoba's Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR), announcing the development of a new protein-focused SKU under its Holy CrapTM brand.

This initiative extends the Company's existing research collaboration with RCFTR and reflects its continued focus on functional food products supporting gut health and cognitive wellness.

The proposed protein SKU is being developed for integration into the Holy CrapTM portfolio and aligns with the Company's clean-label, better-for-you products, with emphasis on ingredient functionality, digestibility, and formulation compatibility.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Protein remains central to modern nutrition, with increasing recognition of its role in muscle maintenance, metabolic health, sustained energy, and overall wellness. It is also increasingly associated with cognitive support and gut health through amino acid and microbiome interactions. The Company believes a protein offering within the Holy CrapTM platform complements its existing digestive health positioning and supports a more complete functional nutrition profile.

"This initiative strengthens our focus on building a scalable portfolio of functional wellness products under the Holy CrapTM brand," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "We are integrating innovation directly into our existing platform while aligning with both our retail distribution network and direct-to-consumer channels." "Growth takes time, however we remain disciplined and focused on execution. Our goal continues to center on revenue growth, distribution enhancement, and expansion as we build long-term shareholder value."

Restart Life's development strategy is centered on the gut-brain axis. The addition of a protein SKU is expected to support satiety, energy stability, and overall nutritional balance within this framework. Through its collaboration with RCFTR, the Company is evaluating protein integration within existing formulations while maintaining product integrity, stability, and taste, alongside functional performance considerations.

The Company will prioritize its direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform as the primary channel for the planned launch, supporting brand control, customer engagement, and data-driven growth initiatives. The Company will integrate the new innovative SKU into its existing distribution network, with a primary focus on direct-to-consumer methods. Holy CrapTM products are currently distributed in over 800 retail locations across Canada, providing a strong foundation for expansion and SKU integration. This is the first of several innovative products coming from the Restart Life team, with a continued focus on growth, revenue expansion, distribution enhancement, and channel expansion across both retail and digital platforms.

Development of the SKU is nearing finalization, and the Company intends to move toward commercialization. Restart Life is targeting a summer 2026 launch, subject to final formulation, validation, and production readiness.

The global protein snacks category continues to experience strong expansion driven by consumer demand for functional, high-protein, and clean-label foods. North America represents the largest global protein snacks market, accounting for approximately 38-45% of global revenue, valued at roughly USD $2.0-$2.6 billion annually, with the United States representing the dominant share of regional consumption. Canada is also experiencing steady growth driven by increasing health awareness and adoption of functional nutrition products. In the United States alone, the protein snacks segment is estimated at approximately USD $1.8 billion annually, with continued growth driven by demand for convenient, high-protein formats including bars, bites, and cereal-based snacks. The broader North American protein snacks category is projected to continue expanding at mid-to-high single digit to low double-digit growth rates supported by rising consumer focus on wellness, plant-based nutrition, and functional food innovation.

The RCFTR partnership continues to support ingredient evaluation, formulation optimization, and product development across Restart Life's portfolio. Insights from this collaboration are expected to support both the protein SKU and future innovation initiatives. Restart Life remains focused on building a scalable functional wellness platform supported by scientific development, operational discipline, and strategic channel expansion.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at .

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Acquisition and the satisfaction or waiver of the related conditions precedent and the timing thereof, the perceived benefits of the Acquisition, the ability for Restart to integrate Holy Crap's business into its existing operations; the benefits of vertically integrating the co-packer facility; anticipated closing date, and the Company's expectations relating to Holy Crap.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Acquisition, the Company's financial condition, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties;. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement, that Restart will be able to successfully integrate the Holy Crap assets into its existing operations; and the current and future social, economic and political conditions.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.