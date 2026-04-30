(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Gelum Completes Acquisition of Las Tinajas Gold Project, Northern Maricunga Belt, Chile April 30, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Gelum Resources Ltd. APPOINTS GORDON NEAL AS ADVISOR RETAINS LIVIAKIS FINANCIAL FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTC Pink: GMRCF) ("Gelum" or the "Company") reports that further to its news release dated February 27, 2026, that it has signed an option agreement with Sociedad Contractual Minera Las Tinajas and Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A. (the "Option Agreement") both of Santiago, Chile, and both at arm's length to the Company, whereby Gelum may earn a 100% interest in the Las Tinajas Gold Project ("Las Tinajas" or the "Project") covering 2,600 hectares (the "Concessions") in the north end of the Maricunga Gold Belt, Chile. Las Tinajas is located 120 km northeast of Copiapó, in the Atacama Region of northern Chile (Figure 1). Gelum has completed due diligence over the last 60 days to their satisfaction. Henk van Alphen, CEO states that "It is a very unique opportunity to find a project like Las Tinajas, which is located in one of the most prolific gold regions of the world where there are broad intervals of 30 to 80 meters of gold mineralization. This by itself would be very impressive, was it not for the fact that many drill holes ended in mineralization.. This points to a system with bulk tonnage open-pit potential". Option Agreement Terms

OPTION AGREEMENT TERMS Cash Payments Date US Dollar

Amount On signing (paid) $100,000 6 months following signing 200,000 12 months following signing 500,000 24 months following signing 1,000,000 36 months following signing 2,000,000 48 months following signing 5,200,000 Subject to whichever occurs first of the following conditions: The sale of at least 51% of the Project (or 51% of the Company holding the Project); or The Project goes into commercial production; or Once the Company releases an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate containing a minimum of 2 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated category. 2,500,000 Total: 11,500,000 Royalty (NSR) 2.5%* Buy back 1.25% of the Royalty for cash payment of

*within a period of 5 years from the date of the final option payment 3,500,000 Minimum Exploration Expenditures* 24 months 2,000,000 36 months 1,000,000 Total: 3,000,000 *plus at least 4,000 meters of drilling



Las Tinajas is located 120 km northeast of Copiapó, in the Atacama Region of northern Chile, at the north end of the Maricunga Gold Belt. The Maricunga Belt is the largest gold belt in Chile, extending for 200 km with both porphyry and high-sulphidation types with a total of 103 million ounces*. The 2,600 Ha claim block lies between 3,600-4,000 metres above sea level and is accessed via a Codelco-maintained mining road.

*Source:







Figure 1 Location of Las Tinajas in northern Chile, and the claim configuration on satellite imagery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Highlights

Gelum Resources Ltd. is targeting a large epithermal disseminated gold deposit located at the north end of the Maricunga Belt in northern Chile: a renowned gold-copper porphyry district. Gold mineralization is associated with silicified porphyry intrusions and associated diatreme breccias. Since 1986, 64 drillholes totaling 10,990m have been drilled in three campaigns, the most recent being 16 holes totaling 2831m drilled in 2024-2025. Multiple historical holes have significant intervals of >1g/t gold, with several ending in ≥1g/t gold. Only a small portion of the claim block has been drilled. There is significant potential to expand the known mineralized centres associated with the diatreme breccia.

Advisory Board Appointment

The Company also reports that Gordon Neal has been appointed as an advisor to the Company. Mr. Neal is a distinguished professional in the metals and mining industry, with a comprehensive background in capital markets, corporate governance, finance, and investor relations. In his most recent executive tenure as the CEO & Director of Tincorp Metals Inc., Mr. Neal demonstrated strategic leadership and industry acumen. His career is marked by a series of prestigious roles, including President of New Pacific Metals Corp, and Vice President of Corporate Development at both Mag Silver Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc. His governance and strategic insights have also been instrumental on the boards of companies such as Falco Resources Ltd., Balmoral Resources Ltd., Americas Petrogas, Inc., Rock Gate Capital, LLC, Wealth Minerals Ltd. and World Copper Ltd. He is currently CEO and director of Domestic Metals Corp.

Investor Relations Appointment

The Company further announces that, subject to the acceptance of the CSE, it has entered into an agreement with Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc. (" Liviakis ") whereby Liviakis will provide investor relations services to the Company.

The agreement provides that Liviakis will make available its President, Mr. John Liviakis, to provide investor relations services to the Company during the term of the agreement, for which the Company will pay to Liviakis from its working capital a monthly fee of USD16,500. The term of the agreement is 20 months.

Liviakis is based in San Francisco, California and has experience with providing investor relations services to junior public companies. Liviakis is a shareholder of the Company.

Qualified person

John Drobe, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company as he is a consultant for the Company.

About Gelum Resources Ltd.

Gelum Resources Ltd. is a Company led by experienced management and advisors in the mining and financial sectors.

For further information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website at

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer