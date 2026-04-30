MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Herbal Dispatch Completes First International Gummy Export, Generates $350,000 in Revenue and Advances Global Edibles Strategy

April 30, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) (" Herbal Dispatch " or the " Company "), today announces the successful completion of its first export of medical cannabis gummies to Australia, generating approximately $350,000 in revenue and marking a significant milestone in the Company's international growth strategy.

The export reflects accelerating global demand for regulated cannabis edibles and reinforces Herbal Dispatch's ability to deliver compliant, high-quality products into international markets. The customer for this shipment is a top three global cannabis company, further validating Herbal Dispatch's positioning as a trusted supply partner in the international medical cannabis ecosystem.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the first tranche of our export of premium cannabis gummies to Australia," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch "This milestone highlights both the strength of our product offering and our ability to execute in regulated international markets. We view this as an important step in scaling a high-margin export channel and establishing recurring international revenue streams."

The shipped products consist of Herbal Dispatch's medical cannabis gummies, produced in compliance with Canadian federal regulations and applicable GMP standards. Based on current demand and partner engagement, the Company anticipates additional follow-on shipments in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The Company currently maintains active export relationships across multiple international markets, including Australia, Portugal, Germany (most recently in January 2026), Brazil, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Costa Rica, reflecting the continued expansion of its global distribution footprint.







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Expanding Edibles Strategy

In parallel with its international initiatives, Herbal Dispatch is actively expanding its gummies and edibles offering domestically under the Chomp brand, responding to strong and growing consumer demand across both medical and recreational channels. The Company views edibles as a key category for long-term growth, driven by consumer preference for convenient, dose-controlled formats and increasing adoption across global markets.

Herbal Dispatch's integrated platform-spanning product development, distribution, and direct-to-consumer channels-positions the Company to capture share in the expanding edibles segment both in Canada and internationally.

This initial export shipment represents a meaningful step forward in Herbal Dispatch's broader strategy to scale its international footprint while simultaneously strengthening its domestic product portfolio. The Company continues to build a diversified revenue base across high-growth categories and jurisdictions, with a focus on margin expansion and sustainable growth.

Herbal Dispatch will provide further updates as additional shipments progress.







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ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".