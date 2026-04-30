UN Rapporteur Slams Israel's Interception Of Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla As“Apartheid Without Borders”

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ANKARA, April 30 (Bernama-Anadolu) - The UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Thursday described Israel's interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla as“Apartheid without borders”, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“ALARM! How on earth is possible that Israel is allowed to assault and seize vessels in international waters just off Greece/Europe?.

“Besides what you can think of Apartheid Israel and its genocidal leaders, this should send shock waves across Europe,” said Francesca Albanese on the US social media platform X.

The Israeli navy intercepted vessels from the flotilla late Wednesday as they headed toward Gaza to break a longstanding blockade on the enclave.

The group said Israeli forces surrounded the convoy in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, jammed communications, and seized 21 vessels, adding that 17 vessels managed to escape and enter Greek waters following the incident.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, aims to break Israel's blockade and open a humanitarian corridor by sea.

The move came hours after Hebrew media reported that Israel was preparing to intercept the flotilla, which includes around 100 boats in total carrying nearly 1,000 activists from several countries.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving about 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million homeless after their homes were destroyed during the war.

- NNN-BERNAMA-ANADOLU