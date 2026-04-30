Baku Hosts European Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics has officially begun in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 194 athletes from 31 countries are competing for medals at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Of these, 137 are participating in the senior category, while 57 are competing among juniors.

Azerbaijan is represented by 10 gymnasts at the tournament. Azade Atakishiyeva and Ayla Isgandarli are competing in the junior division, while Ilona Zeynalova, Shams Muwaffaqi, Sofia Mammadova, Zahra Jafarova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Alina Mammadova, Fidan Gurbanli, and Kamilla Seyidzade are showcasing their skills in the senior category.

The official opening ceremony of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is also scheduled to take place on April 30.

The European Cup will continue in Baku until May 3.