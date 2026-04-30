Arts Olimpia 2026 To Gather Young Talents From Across Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 2–3, 2026, a large-scale cultural event titled Arts Olimpia / International Olympiad 2026 will take place in Baku, bringing together approximately 2,000 participants from across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative is organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, in collaboration with partner organizations.

Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and Head of the Culture Department of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, stressed the importance of such competitions in fostering young people's creative potential and promoting the arts among children and teenagers.

The two-day competition will run on May 2 and 3, starting at 09:00 each day, and will be held simultaneously at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre and the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic.

Within the framework of Arts Olimpia 2026, participants will showcase their talents across a wide range of artistic disciplines, including folk, academic and pop performance, theatre, artistic reading, vocal music, and choreography.

Arts Olimpia 2026 is aimed at discovering and supporting young talent, nurturing the creative development of children and youth, and promoting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.