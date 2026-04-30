Russians Strike Chernihiv, Leaving Tree Injured, Administrative Building Damaged
The statement said that a Russian attack on the city resulted in a strike on an administrative building, with three people preliminarily reported injured.
It is noted that in the private sector, windows in residential houses were damaged.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving one killed, four injured
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces also attacked the Sosnytsia community in the Chernihiv region overnight with drones, injuring two civilian men and damaging agricultural equipment belonging to an educational institution.
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