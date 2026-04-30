Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Chernihiv, Leaving Tree Injured, Administrative Building Damaged

Russians Strike Chernihiv, Leaving Tree Injured, Administrative Building Damaged


2026-04-30 08:03:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chernihiv City Council's press service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The statement said that a Russian attack on the city resulted in a strike on an administrative building, with three people preliminarily reported injured.

It is noted that in the private sector, windows in residential houses were damaged.

Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving one killed, four injured

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces also attacked the Sosnytsia community in the Chernihiv region overnight with drones, injuring two civilian men and damaging agricultural equipment belonging to an educational institution.

MENAFN30042026000193011044ID1111053298



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search