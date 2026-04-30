National Bank Keeps Key Policy Rate At 15%

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced at a briefing by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy, Ukrinform reported.

“The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine resolved to keep the rate at 15% in order to support the attractiveness of hryvnia instruments, the stability of the foreign exchange market, and the anchoring of inflation expectations amid rising price pressures,” Pyshnyy said.

According to him, the current level of monetary conditions will help return inflation to a steady downward trajectory toward the 5% target. If risks to price dynamics intensify, the NBU is prepared to take additional measures to contain inflationary pressures.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the National Bank in January 2022 raised the policy rate to 10%. In June 2022, it was further increased from 10% to 25%, where it remained for more than a year. On July 27, 2023, the rate was lowered to 22%, followed by gradual reductions. Since January 2026, the rate has been held at 15%.

Photo: NBU