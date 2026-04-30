Russians Cross 'Kill Zone' Of Up To 10 Km To Launch Assaults In Zaporizhzhia Sector Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn stated this on television, according to Ukrinform.

He explained that Russian forces conduct assaults from forward positions, but to reach them they must cross a "kill zone," which is currently quite wide - about 10 kilometers or more due to the open steppe terrain.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy first carries out operations to move and concentrate assault groups at forward positions.

"We try to strike them at that stage and prevent these movements. That is why on the Orikhiv axis we have fewer combat clashes - because we act preemptively," he said.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving one killed, four injured

Speaking separately about the Huliaipole axis, he noted that due to the high intensity of fighting, the enemy is increasingly deploying assault groups to forward positions using light motorized vehicles, including motorcycles, buggies, and quad bikes.

"Over the past day, we destroyed around three dozen motorcycles that were trying to reach forward positions. In addition, we record one or two such enemy assaults daily involving motorcycles and light vehicles. The enemy is also trying to move and conceal armored vehicles, but we detect them through reconnaissance and aerial surveillance and destroy them," the spokesperson said.

Voloshyn also reported that four enemy infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed over the past day.

As Ukrinform reported, 177 combat clashe between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on April 29, including 41 on the Pokrovsk axis.