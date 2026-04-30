403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HFCL Reports Highest-Ever Annual And Quarterly Performance Highest Ever Order Book Of More Than INR 21,000 Crore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 30, 2026 - HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading technology enterprise in telecom, digital infrastructure, and defence sectors, delivered its strongest-ever financial performance in FY26, recording over 21% revenue growth compared to FY25 along with significant expansion in margins.
The Company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly performance, driven by the successful execution of its strategy focused on expanding global footprints, introducing new products and augmenting capacities with marked improvement in business mix.
This performance represents a key inflection point for HFCL as it evolves into a structurally stronger and global enterprise, supported by a product-led portfolio, an expanding export footprint, and the emergence of defence as a high-growth vertical.
Key Financial Highlights – FY26
Full Year Revenue increased to ₹4,949.27 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹4,064.52 crore in FY25, up by 21.77?ITDA increased to ₹826.75 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹506.75 crore in FY25, up by 63?ITDA Margin expanded significantly to 16.70% in FY26 compared to 12.47% in FY25, up by 423 bps
Quarterly Revenue increased to Rs.1,824 crore as compared to Rs.800 crore in same quarter of FY25, a growth of 128% YoY
PBT increased to ₹427.68 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹216.59 crore in FY25, up by 97%
PBT Margin increased to 8.64 % in FY26 compared to 5.33% in FY25, up by 331 bps
PAT increased to ₹329.44 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹173.26 crore in FY25, up by 90%
Export Revenue increased to ₹2,047 crore (41% of revenue) in FY26 as compared to ₹497 crore (12% of revenue) in FY25
Order Book grew phenomenally to ₹21,206 crore highest ever, as compared to ₹9,967 crore in FY25, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility.
Recommended dividend of 20%
Record Performance Driven by Improving Business Mix
HFCL's record financial performance in FY26 highlights the strength of its operating model and the disciplined execution of its strategic priorities. During the quarter, the Company delivered over 50% revenue growth sequentially, alongside a healthy expansion in EBITDA margin.
This improvement was driven by a favourable shift in revenue mix towards products, an increasing share of exports, and improved realisations in high fiber-count optical fiber cables.
Global Optical Fiber Upcycle and Export Momentum
The global optical fiber industry is undergoing a structural upcycle, supported by rising investments in hyperscale data centres, artificial intelligence workloads, and cloud infrastructure. This has led to strong global demand for high-performance optical fiber cable solutions.
HFCL continues to see robust growth in its performance with increased demand from United States, Europe and Asia, aided by growing customer acceptance of HFCL's products and strong execution capabilities. This momentum is further reinforced by the Company's highest-ever optical fiber cable (OFC) order book of ₹13,483 crore.
HFCL through its subsidiary, HTL Limited is substantially expanding its manufacturing capacities for data centre interconnect solutions which will also contribute significantly in the growth of revenue and profitability in coming quarters. It is expected that data centre interconnect solutions will contribute about Rs.400 crore additional revenue in FY26-27 and about Rs.800 crore in FY27-28.
Backward Integration to Drive Margin Expansion
As part of its long-term strategy to enhance structural competitiveness, HFCL has decided to set up preform manufacturing facility as high level backward integration, involving an estimated capital outlay of approximately ₹580 crore.
This backward integration initiative is expected to serve as a key margin expansion lever by reducing import dependence, improving supply chain security and enhancing cost efficiencies. As global demand scales, this initiative will play a critical role in cost reduction sustained profitability and reinforcing HFCL's competitive positioning.
Strategic Defence & Aerospace Platform – A Transformational Step
In a significant strategic move, HFCL has entered into a MoU to participate in defence aerospace-related opportunities. The aerospace business being acquired operates in a high-entry-barrier segment, characterised by stringent qualification requirements, high precision engineering, long approval cycles, and a limited global supplier base.
Importantly, the business comes with established capabilities, certifications, long-standing customer relationships, and a confirmed export-oriented order book of approximately ₹1,930 crore, providing immediate revenue visibility.
In parallel, HFCL's land-based defence business is entering a strong scale-up phase, supported by increasing product maturity, ongoing field trials, and rising order inflows across thermal weapon sights, radars, and tactical communication systems.
Additionally, the Company is progressing with the establishment of an ammunition-focused manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, covering products such as electronic fuzes, multi-mode hand grenades, and 155 mm artillery shells, further strengthening HFCL's position in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said "FY26 has been a defining year for HFCL, during which we delivered our highest-ever performance, achieving over 21% YoY revenue growth and ~97% YoY PBT growth. Looking ahead, we strongly believe that HFCL is entering a structurally stronger and more predictable growth phase. We are witnessing not only a substantial expansion in our order book but also improvement in its business composition, with a higher share of exports, long-term contracts, and high-margin products. Our strategic initiatives, for backward integration into optical fiber preform, expansion in defence sector, growing global footprint, and a strong focus on product-led growth are building a powerful foundation for sustained margin expansion and improved returns. HFCL has transformed into a more global, technology-driven, diversified, and structurally profitable enterprise, which we believe will drive consistent earnings growth in the years ahead. We believe the strong momentum witnessed in Q4FY26 will continue in coming quarters."
About HFCL
HFCL is a leading technology enterprise with operations in high end Telecom and Defence Equipment, Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables and also creating digital networks for Telcos, Enterprises and Defence Forces. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technological products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in Fiber optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks. The Company's in-house R&D Centers located at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, state-of-the-art Telecom Products including IP-MPLS Routers, Backhaul Radios, Wi-Fi Systems and Defence products viz. Thermal Weapon Sights, Electronic Fuzes, High-Capacity Radio Relay and Surveillance Radars of different types. HFCL operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai (through its subsidiary HTL Ltd.) and Hosur for defence equipment. HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. HFCL's commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs. Visit for more information.
The Company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly performance, driven by the successful execution of its strategy focused on expanding global footprints, introducing new products and augmenting capacities with marked improvement in business mix.
This performance represents a key inflection point for HFCL as it evolves into a structurally stronger and global enterprise, supported by a product-led portfolio, an expanding export footprint, and the emergence of defence as a high-growth vertical.
Key Financial Highlights – FY26
Full Year Revenue increased to ₹4,949.27 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹4,064.52 crore in FY25, up by 21.77?ITDA increased to ₹826.75 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹506.75 crore in FY25, up by 63?ITDA Margin expanded significantly to 16.70% in FY26 compared to 12.47% in FY25, up by 423 bps
Quarterly Revenue increased to Rs.1,824 crore as compared to Rs.800 crore in same quarter of FY25, a growth of 128% YoY
PBT increased to ₹427.68 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹216.59 crore in FY25, up by 97%
PBT Margin increased to 8.64 % in FY26 compared to 5.33% in FY25, up by 331 bps
PAT increased to ₹329.44 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹173.26 crore in FY25, up by 90%
Export Revenue increased to ₹2,047 crore (41% of revenue) in FY26 as compared to ₹497 crore (12% of revenue) in FY25
Order Book grew phenomenally to ₹21,206 crore highest ever, as compared to ₹9,967 crore in FY25, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility.
Recommended dividend of 20%
Record Performance Driven by Improving Business Mix
HFCL's record financial performance in FY26 highlights the strength of its operating model and the disciplined execution of its strategic priorities. During the quarter, the Company delivered over 50% revenue growth sequentially, alongside a healthy expansion in EBITDA margin.
This improvement was driven by a favourable shift in revenue mix towards products, an increasing share of exports, and improved realisations in high fiber-count optical fiber cables.
Global Optical Fiber Upcycle and Export Momentum
The global optical fiber industry is undergoing a structural upcycle, supported by rising investments in hyperscale data centres, artificial intelligence workloads, and cloud infrastructure. This has led to strong global demand for high-performance optical fiber cable solutions.
HFCL continues to see robust growth in its performance with increased demand from United States, Europe and Asia, aided by growing customer acceptance of HFCL's products and strong execution capabilities. This momentum is further reinforced by the Company's highest-ever optical fiber cable (OFC) order book of ₹13,483 crore.
HFCL through its subsidiary, HTL Limited is substantially expanding its manufacturing capacities for data centre interconnect solutions which will also contribute significantly in the growth of revenue and profitability in coming quarters. It is expected that data centre interconnect solutions will contribute about Rs.400 crore additional revenue in FY26-27 and about Rs.800 crore in FY27-28.
Backward Integration to Drive Margin Expansion
As part of its long-term strategy to enhance structural competitiveness, HFCL has decided to set up preform manufacturing facility as high level backward integration, involving an estimated capital outlay of approximately ₹580 crore.
This backward integration initiative is expected to serve as a key margin expansion lever by reducing import dependence, improving supply chain security and enhancing cost efficiencies. As global demand scales, this initiative will play a critical role in cost reduction sustained profitability and reinforcing HFCL's competitive positioning.
Strategic Defence & Aerospace Platform – A Transformational Step
In a significant strategic move, HFCL has entered into a MoU to participate in defence aerospace-related opportunities. The aerospace business being acquired operates in a high-entry-barrier segment, characterised by stringent qualification requirements, high precision engineering, long approval cycles, and a limited global supplier base.
Importantly, the business comes with established capabilities, certifications, long-standing customer relationships, and a confirmed export-oriented order book of approximately ₹1,930 crore, providing immediate revenue visibility.
In parallel, HFCL's land-based defence business is entering a strong scale-up phase, supported by increasing product maturity, ongoing field trials, and rising order inflows across thermal weapon sights, radars, and tactical communication systems.
Additionally, the Company is progressing with the establishment of an ammunition-focused manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, covering products such as electronic fuzes, multi-mode hand grenades, and 155 mm artillery shells, further strengthening HFCL's position in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said "FY26 has been a defining year for HFCL, during which we delivered our highest-ever performance, achieving over 21% YoY revenue growth and ~97% YoY PBT growth. Looking ahead, we strongly believe that HFCL is entering a structurally stronger and more predictable growth phase. We are witnessing not only a substantial expansion in our order book but also improvement in its business composition, with a higher share of exports, long-term contracts, and high-margin products. Our strategic initiatives, for backward integration into optical fiber preform, expansion in defence sector, growing global footprint, and a strong focus on product-led growth are building a powerful foundation for sustained margin expansion and improved returns. HFCL has transformed into a more global, technology-driven, diversified, and structurally profitable enterprise, which we believe will drive consistent earnings growth in the years ahead. We believe the strong momentum witnessed in Q4FY26 will continue in coming quarters."
About HFCL
HFCL is a leading technology enterprise with operations in high end Telecom and Defence Equipment, Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables and also creating digital networks for Telcos, Enterprises and Defence Forces. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technological products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in Fiber optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks. The Company's in-house R&D Centers located at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, state-of-the-art Telecom Products including IP-MPLS Routers, Backhaul Radios, Wi-Fi Systems and Defence products viz. Thermal Weapon Sights, Electronic Fuzes, High-Capacity Radio Relay and Surveillance Radars of different types. HFCL operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai (through its subsidiary HTL Ltd.) and Hosur for defence equipment. HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. HFCL's commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs. Visit for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment