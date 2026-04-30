HI-VIEW RESOURCES COMMENCES TRADING ON AMERICA's OTCQB MARKETPLACE UNDER“GXLDF”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)announces the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol“GXLDF”. The OTCQB listing intended to enhance visibility with U.S. investors and improve trading accessibility.

R. Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View Resources, commented:“I am excited to have Hi-View listed in the United States. After participating in several conferences, it became clear that we should share our Toodoggone portfolio with the American investment audience. I would also like to thank the OTC Markets team for their support and for making it a smooth listing process.”

The OTCQB is a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets that is designed for early-stage and developing companies that are current in their disclosure and meet applicable eligibility requirements. The Company believes that obtaining an OTCQB quotation could increase the visibility of Hi-View with U.S. investors and provide U.S.-based investors with improved access to the Company's common shares through U.S. brokerage platforms.

The Company has confirmed eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GXLD".

The OTCQB listing is expected to expand Hi-View's exposure to U.S. investors, increase trading accessibility and liquidity, and support the Company's efforts to build a broader international shareholder base as exploration seasons commences.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional assets in the portfolio include the Nub and Saunders properties, while the Northern Claims and Harmon Peak remain under active option agreements. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley – CEO

Email:...

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website:

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

We seek safe harbour.