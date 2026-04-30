Moneyhero Group Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter And Audited Full Year 2025 Results
|Share Class
|Issued and Outstanding
|Class A Ordinary
|30,572,2522
|Class B Ordinary
|13,254,838
|Preference Shares
|2,407,575
|Total Issued Shares 3
|46,234,665
Summary of financial / KPI performance
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|(US$ in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Revenue
|19,967
|15,723
|73,426
|79,511
|Adjusted EBITDA
|683
|(2,922
|)
|(6,353
|)
|(23,666
|)
|Clicks (in thousands)4
|1,663
|2,222
|7,650
|N/A
|Applications (in thousands)5,6
|373
|385
|1,664
|1,858
|Approved Applications (in thousands)5,6
|190
|170
|703
|790
Revenue breakdown
| For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
| For the Year Ended
December 31,
| (US$ in thousands, except for percentages)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|US$
|%
|US$
|%
|US$
|%
|US$
|%
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|By Geographical Market:
|Hong Kong
|9,382
|47.0
|7,386
|47.0
|31,117
|42.4
|30,443
|38.3
|Singapore
|7,869
|39.4
|5,060
|32.2
|30,934
|42.1
|30,890
|38.9
|Philippines
|1,524
|7.6
|1,977
|12.6
|7,372
|10.0
|12,844
|16.2
|Taiwan
|1,191
|6.0
|1,296
|8.2
|4,004
|5.5
|5,137
|6.5
|Malaysia
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|197
|0.2
|Total Revenue
|19,967
|100.0
|15,723
|100.0
|73,426
|100.0
|79,511
|100.0
1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See“Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures used throughout this release.
2 Includes 350,483 shares issued to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (“Computershare”) which are held in trust pending exercise and settlement of share options by Computershare to the underlying exercising option holder.
3 Public Warrants, Sponsor Warrants, Class A-1 Warrants, Class A-2 Warrants and Class A-3 Warrants are excluded since they are out of the money.
4 As of July 1, 2024, we transitioned from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4. While three-month quarterly comparisons are available for 2025 and 2024, we are unable to provide comparable full-year data for 2024 due to this methodology change. Please refer to the section titled“Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for more information regarding the change in methodology.
5 Due to the nature of our business, there is often a delay in receiving confirmation of the number of Applications and Approved Applications by our commercial partners. As a result, the disclosed figures may utilize estimations if data is unavailable.
6 Historical MoneyHero Group Members, Applications and Approved Applications as of and for comparative periods prior to December 31, 2024, have been restated to be presented on a comparable basis to our current data governance practices. These revisions had no impact on our consolidated financial statements for any of the periods presented.
|By Source:
|Online financial comparison platforms
|18,060
|90.5
|13,594
|86.5
|65,976
|89.9
|66,815
|84.0
|Creatory
|1,907
|9.5
|2,129
|13.5
|7,450
|10.1
|12,696
|16.0
|Total Revenue
|19,967
|100.0
|15,723
|100.0
|73,426
|100.0
|79,511
|100.0
|By Vertical:
|Credit cards
|10,434
|52.3
|7,559
|48.1
|43,777
|59.6
|48,958
|61.6
|Personal loans and mortgages
|2,908
|14.6
|3,373
|21.5
|9,309
|12.7
|12,185
|15.3
|Wealth
|3,587
|18.0
|2,397
|15.2
|10,104
|13.8
|8,504
|10.7
|Insurance
|2,317
|11.6
|2,125
|13.5
|9,101
|12.4
|8,181
|10.3
|Other verticals
|720
|3.6
|269
|1.7
|1,137
|1.5
|1,683
|2.1
|Total Revenue
|19,967
|100.0
|15,723
|100.0
|73,426
|100.0
|79,511
|100.0
Key Metrics
| For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in millions, except for percentages)
|Monthly Unique Users 7
|Singapore
|1.0
|22.7
|%
|1.4
|23.1
|%
|1.1
|22.0
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Hong Kong
|1.2
|27.6
|%
|1.1
|17.2
|%
|1.1
|22.3
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Taiwan
|1.3
|29.5
|%
|1.7
|28.2
|%
|1.6
|31.8
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Philippines
|0.9
|20.1
|%
|1.9
|31.5
|%
|1.2
|23.8
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|4.2
|100.0
|%
|6.2
|100.0
|%
|5.1
|100.0
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Traffic 7
|Singapore
|2.7
|20.3
|%
|3.1
|16.6
|%
|12.0
|18.9
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Hong Kong
|3.9
|29.2
|%
|3.5
|19.0
|%
|15.1
|23.7
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Taiwan
|4.1
|30.4
|%
|5.7
|30.7
|%
|21.2
|33.3
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Philippines
|2.7
|20.1
|%
|6.3
|33.7
|%
|15.4
|24.2
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|13.4
|100.0
|%
|18.6
|100.0
|%
|63.7
|100.0
|%
|N/A
|N/A
7 As of July 1, 2024, we transitioned from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4. While three-month quarterly comparisons are available for 2025 and 2024, we are unable to provide comparable full-year data for 2024 due to this methodology change. Please refer to the section titled“Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for more information regarding the change in methodology.
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions, except for percentages)
|MoneyHero Group Members 8
|Singapore
|1.4
|15.0
|%
|1.2
|17.2
|%
|Hong Kong
|1.0
|10.2
|%
|0.8
|11.4
|%
|Taiwan
|0.4
|4.2
|%
|0.3
|4.8
|%
|Philippines
|6.7
|70.6
|%
|4.8
|66.6
|%
|Total
|9.4
|100.0
|%
|7.3
|100.0
|%
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 8:00 p.m. Singapore Standard Time to discuss the Company's financial results. The MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) Q4 and FY 2025 Earnings call can be accessed by registering at:
Webcast:
Conference call:
The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.
About MoneyHero Group
MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) is a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence - bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in preference shares in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 300 commercial partner relationships as at December 31, 2025, and had approximately 5.1 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit
8 Historical MoneyHero Group Members, Applications and Approved Applications as of and for comparative periods prior to December 31, 2024, have been restated to be presented on a comparable basis to our current data governance practices. These revisions had no impact on our consolidated financial statements for any of the periods presented.
Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Historically, we utilized data from Universal Analytics (“UA”), Google's analytics platform, to measure three key business metrics: monthly unique users, traffic, and clicks. Effective July 1, 2024, Google Analytics 4 (“GA4”) replaced UA. The methodologies used in GA4 are different and not comparable to the methodologies used in UA. While Google has provided some guidance on these differences, Google has not made available sufficient information for us to assess the impact (whether positive or negative) of this transition on our key business metrics, nor can we quantify the extent of such impact. Furthermore, due to the adoption of GA4, we have adjusted our definitions of these key business metrics to enhance accuracy and align them more closely with previous definitions under UA. Therefore, we are unable to provide comparable data for monthly unique user, traffic, and clicks for any periods prior to July 1, 2024.
“Monthly Unique User” means as a unique user with at least one session in a given month as determined by a unique device identifier from GA4. A session begins when a user opens an app in the foreground or views a page or screen while no other session is currently active (e.g., the prior session has ended). A session concludes after 30 minutes of user inactivity. To measure Monthly Unique Users over a period longer than one month, we calculate the average of the Monthly Unique Users for each month within that period. If an individual accesses a website or app from different devices within a given month, each device is counted as a separate unique user. However, if an individual logs in and accesses a website or app using the same login across different devices, they will only be counted as one unique user. This metric provides investors with insight into our market penetration and the breadth of our audience. Management uses this data to refine our content and product discovery tools, with the goal of increasing user loyalty and driving higher conversion rates from unique visitors into active product applicants.
“Traffic” means the total number of unique sessions in GA4. A unique session is a group of user interactions recorded when a user accesses a website or app within a 30-minute window. The current session concludes when there is 30 minutes of inactivity or users have a change in traffic source. Traffic is a key indicator for investors of the overall engagement volume and frequency of use of our platforms. Management utilizes this metric to analyze the efficiency of our acquisition funnel and to optimize our marketing spend toward high-ROI organic and paid channels that deliver users with the highest intent to transact.
“MoneyHero Group Members” means (i) users who have login IDs with us in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, (ii) users who subscribe to our email distributions in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia, and (iii) users who are registered in our rewards database in Singapore and Hong Kong. Any duplications across the three sources above are deduplicated. This metric is useful to investors as it identifies our core base of registered users who have established a direct relationship with our platforms. Management uses this data to evaluate the scale of our market reach and to improve our AI-driven personalization. By understanding member behavior, we can provide more accurate financial recommendations, which encourages repeat use of our services and increases the long-term value of each user relationship.
“Clicks” means the sum of unique clicks by product item on a tagged“Apply Now”,“Express Buy”,“Buy” or similar button on our website, including product result pages and blogs. We track Clicks to understand how our users engage with our platforms prior to application submission or purchase, which enables us to further optimize conversion rates.
“Applications” means the total number of product applications submitted by users and confirmed by our commercial partners. Management uses this metric to assess the conversion efficiency of our platforms and the effectiveness of our marketing strategies in driving users toward the final stages of the transaction funnel.
“Approved Applications” means the number of applications that have been approved and confirmed by our commercial partners. Management utilizes this data to evaluate the quality and success rate of applications facilitated through our platforms, which is critical to our success-based fee model and our ability to align user demand with our commercial partners' underwriting standards.
In addition to MoneyHero Group's results determined in accordance with IFRS, MoneyHero Group believes that the key performance metrics above and the non-IFRS measures below are useful in evaluating its operating performance. MoneyHero Group uses these measures to evaluate ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. MoneyHero Group believes that non-IFRS information may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies to the extent that such other companies use similar non-IFRS measures to supplement their IFRS results. These non-IFRS measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of other IFRS financial measures, such as profit/(loss) for the period and profit/(loss) before income tax.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as profit/(loss) for the period plus income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, interest income, finance costs, changes in fair value of financial instruments, written off/impairment of intangible assets, impairment of other assets, equity-settled share-based payment expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain), transaction expenses, gain on disposal of assets in Malaysian operations, other non-recurring costs related to strategic exercises and non-recurring legal and professional fees and other expenses. For further details on the components of these adjustments and why management believes this non-IFRS measure provides useful supplemental information to investors, please see our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.
EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as profit/(loss) for the period plus income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, interest income and finance costs.
A reconciliation is provided for each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. IFRS differs from U.S. GAAP in certain material respects and thus may not be comparable to financial information presented by U.S. companies. We currently, and will continue to, report financial results under IFRS, which differs in certain significant respects from U.S. GAAP.
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|(US$ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
| (audited)
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|528
|(18,756
|)
|(5,179
|)
|(37,787
|)
|Income tax expense
|26
|19
|40
|109
|Depreciation and amortization
|48
|893
|1,013
|4,043
|Interest income
|(114
|)
|(239
|)
|(582
|)
|(1,478
|)
|Finance costs
|15
|8
|54
|25
|EBITDA
|504
|(18,075
|)
|(4,654
|)
|(35,088
|)
|Non-cash items:
|Changes in fair value of financial instruments
|(1,814
|)
|526
|(263
|)
|(447
|)
|Written off/impairment of intangible assets
|1,193
|4,466
|1,193
|4,541
|Impairment of other assets
|33
|-
|316
|-
|Equity-settled share-based payment arising from employee share incentive scheme
|473
|1,631
|1,289
|3,179
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain), net
|21
|8,523
|(4,801
|)
|4,197
|Listing and other non-recurring strategic exercises related items:
|Transaction expenses
|-
|0
|-
|29
|Gain on disposal of assets in Malaysian operations
|-
|0
|-
|(600
|)
|Other non-recurring costs related to strategic exercises
|-
|-
|-
|61
|Other non-recurring items:
|Non-recurring legal and professional fees and other expenses
|273
|7
|567
|462
|Adjusted EBITDA
|683
|(2,922
|)
|(6,353
|)
|(23,666
|)
Forward Looking Statements
This document includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including, but not limited to, statements as to the Group's growth strategies, future results of operations and financial position, market size, industry trends and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“potential,”“continues,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which are all subject to change due to various factors including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this communication, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements and financial forecasts and projections contained in this communication are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the Company's ability to attract new and retain existing customers in a cost effective manner; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industries in which the Company and its subsidiaries (the“Group”) operates; the Group's ability to achieve profitability despite a history of losses; and the Group's ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; the Group's ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group's new product or service offerings; the Group's ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group's internal controls; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group's ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group's ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) and general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates; the Group's ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees; the impact of pandemics on the business of the Group; the success of the Group's strategic investments and acquisitions, changes in the Group's relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers; disruptions to the Group's information technology systems and networks; the Group's ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group's reputation; the Group's ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group's ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; and unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required and technological advancements in the Group's industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F (File No.: 001-41838), registration statement on Form F-1 (File No.: 333-275205), and other documents to be filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, there may be additional risks that the Company currently does not know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans, projections or forecasts of future events and view. If any of the risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. In addition, the analyses of the Company contained herein are not, and do not purport to be, appraisals of the securities, assets, or business of the Company.
For inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
MoneyHero IR Team
...
Media Relations:
MoneyHero PR Team
...
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss or Income
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|(US$ in thousands, except for loss per share)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
| (audited)
|Revenue
|19,967
|15,723
|73,426
|79,511
|Cost and expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|(9,490
|)
|(6,603
|)
|(37,284
|)
|(46,180
|)
|Advertising and marketing expenses
|(4,250
|)
|(3,954
|)
|(17,330
|)
|(21,619
|)
|Technology costs
|(405
|)
|(1,397
|)
|(3,013
|)
|(7,427
|)
|Employee benefit expenses
|(3,981
|)
|(5,837
|)
|(16,190
|)
|(24,151
|)
|General, administrative and other operating expenses
|(3,285
|)
|(7,454
|)
|(10,425
|)
|(15,543
|)
|Foreign exchange differences, net
|26
|(8,921
|)
|4,818
|(4,783
|)
|Operating loss
|(1,418
|)
|(18,444
|)
|(5,997
|)
|(40,192
|)
|Other income/(expenses):
|Other income
|174
|241
|649
|2,092
|Finance costs
|(15
|)
|(8
|)
|(54
|)
|(25
|)
|Changes in fair value of financial instruments
|1,814
|(526
|)
|263
|447
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|554
|(18,737
|)
|(5,139
|)
|(37,678
|)
|Income tax expense
|(26
|)
|(19
|)
|(40
|)
|(109
|)
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|528
|(18,756
|)
|(5,179
|)
|(37,787
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|(1,459
|)
|8,071
|(4,944
|)
|3,738
|Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Remeasurement gains on defined benefit plan
|34
|8
|74
|12
|Fair value loss on non-current financial asset
|(56
|)
|-
|(56
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax
|(1,480
|)
|8,079
|(4,926
|)
|3,750
|Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
|(952
|)
|(10,677
|)
|(10,105
|)
|(34,037
|)
|Earnings/(Loss) per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
|Basic and diluted
|0.0
|(0.5
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.9
|)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As of December 31,
|As of December 31,
|(US$ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|(audited)
|(audited)
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Non-current financial asset
|544
|600
|Intangible assets
|626
|1,018
|Property and equipment
|171
|215
|Right-of-use assets
|934
|744
|Deposits
|58
|25
|Total non-current assets
|2,334
|2,601
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Accounts receivable
|18,746
|13,538
|Contract assets
|17,898
|11,825
|Prepayments and other assets
|6,255
|10,149
|Tax recoverable
|43
|63
|Pledged bank deposits
|185
|185
|Cash and cash equivalents
|31,185
|42,522
|Total current assets
|74,311
|78,282
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts and other payables
|34,935
|30,209
|Warrant liabilities
|1,130
|1,393
|Lease liabilities
|702
|442
|Tax payable
|2
|32
|Provisions
|45
|71
|Total current liabilities
|36,814
|32,147
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|37,497
|46,135
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|39,831
|48,736
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Lease liabilities
|240
|294
|Deferred tax liabilities
|39
|30
|Defined benefit liabilities
|141
|185
|Total non-current liabilities
|420
|509
|Net assets
|39,411
|48,227
|EQUITY
|Issued capital
|5
|4
|Reserves
|39,406
|48,223
|Total equity
|39,411
|48,227
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