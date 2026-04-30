Red Violet To Present At The 21St Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will present at the 21Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference being held May 12-14, 2026. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present and host investor meetings on May 14, 2026.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

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Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

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