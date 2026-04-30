Mosaic Soc Raises $3.8M To Bring Real-Time Spatial Intelligence To Every Consumer Device

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mosaic SoC is building next-generation perception chips that help devices see and understand their environment in real time at minimal power.

Zurich, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next wave of consumer devices won't capture the world; they'll understand it. Spatially aware AR glasses, always-on computer vision, and persistent AI features all depend on something most hardware still can't deliver: real-time perception within a tiny power budget. Today, those capabilities are largely confined to systems that can afford power-hungry application processors and often GPUs, putting truly wearable form factors out of reach. Mosaic SoC, which builds dedicated perception chips that bring spatial intelligence to energy-constrained devices was built to change that.

Mosaic SoC founders Alfio Di Mauro and Moritz Scherer (CREDIT Daniel Kunz).

Today, the company announced a $3.8 million pre-seed round led by Founderful with participation from Kick Foundation.

Devices are gaining cameras and sensors faster than they're gaining the intelligence to use them. The compute needed to interpret those signals still sits behind heavy processing stacks that drain batteries and force compromises in size, heat, and industrial design. For Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) building next-generation AR and mobile hardware, adding more compute often means adding more complexity. Mosaic SoC takes a different approach: a dedicated perception chip that provides a baseline layer of spatial intelligence, with a full application layer that ODMs can integrate and build on top of.