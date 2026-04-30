Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting
The notice of the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and related information on participation, advance voting and proxy, is enclosed. The notice and the associated attachments are also available on the Company's website:
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
-
LSG-Notice-of-annual-general-meeting
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment