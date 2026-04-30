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Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting


2026-04-30 08:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be held on 27 May 2026 at 10:00 (CEST) as a digital meeting.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and related information on participation, advance voting and proxy, is enclosed. The notice and the associated attachments are also available on the Company's website:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • LSG-Notice-of-annual-general-meeting

MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111053247



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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